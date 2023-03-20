U of C Start something

The University of Calgary reports proudly that it is first in Canada for teaching hospitality and leisure management. (Compared to the rest of the world, it ranks 43rd.) 

 Dr. Barry Cooper

The University of Calgary has lost its way.

Never mind its egregious replacement of merit by race in a forthcoming wave of senior hires, surely one of the most retrograde directions it could possibly have chosen. It now appears to have become so bent on changing the world, that it no longer takes the time to understand what it seeks to sweep away and replace in a glorious wave of wokeness.

Goose
Goose

As Dennis Prager has written - "Psalm 111: “Wisdom begins with fear of God.”...

It could not be a coincidence that the most morally confused of society’s mainstream institutions and the one possessing the least wisdom — the university — was also society’s most secular institution. The Psalmist was right — no God, no wisdom."

fpenner
fpenner

I have natural sciences education and am glad I wasn’t exposed to this rubbish during my studies. Steer clear of the liberal arts programs!

Goose
Goose

"...an elite so educated in abstraction, that their knowledge produces no useful fruit."

