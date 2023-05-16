Loyola leading communist parade in Edmonton

Nearing the halfway point in the Alberta election campaign, the strategies, tactics and messaging of the two parties confirmed what, in the early days, were just hints.

The NDP perfected a way of dealing with media organizations they disdain for asking awkward questions, questions the NDP would prefer not to be asked and never to be answered. It is simplicity itself: don’t let media miscreants ask any questions at all.

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

These admitted communists in the NDP ranks are all simply the ones who have been found, or readily admitted they where Communists, but by their own Party policy, they are all communists, and Notley is the head of Alberta wing of the New Communist Party.

