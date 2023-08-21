Ross McKitrick

University of Guelph environmental economics professor, Ross McKitrick, speaks at the International Climate Change conference in Orlando, Florida. Writer Dr. Barry Cooper says it's time the Western premiers organized their own climate conference.

In the new Cold War between the prairie West and Laurentian Canada, the most offensive moves (in both senses of the term) have been made by the easterners.

Now it’s our turn to take the initiative. Here’s how.

Laurentian ice sheeet

The Laurentian Ice Sheet. Alberta and Saskatchewan were under a mile of ice. (At least.) It wasn't humanity that caused it to melt.

Barry Cooper, a fourth-generation Albertan, is professor of political science at the University of Calgary. His most recent book, with Marco Navarro-Génie, is Canada’s COVID: The Story of a Pandemic Moral Panic.

Alberta1234
Alberta1234

First rule of propaganda, don't debate or disclose the propaganda. Second rule of propaganda, attack the questioner not the question. Not sure how this foundational concept can be overcome in the popular zeitgeist - scientific conference or not.

free the west
free the west

We have two generations of school kids who have had this garbage pounded into their heads from Kindergarten to Grade 12. It is a bit late to try and change their minds. And let me repeat, CO2 is a trace gas coming in at a whopping 0.04% of the atmosphere, The most prominent greenhouse gas is water vapor, but obviously this would be impossible to use as the premise to bring eco-communism to the world, so CO2 it is.

WordsWork
WordsWork

Brilliant idea! How I'd dearly love to share this to LinkedIn.

Jane V
Jane V

The crisis climate change hoax is not about the truth versus lies about the climate, but rather about creating havoc and destruction to our way of life. See 'The 1867 Project: Why Canada Should be Cherished - Not Cancelled' Mark Milke, Editor. Bruce Pardy lays out the agenda to wreck our lives in Chapter One.

rianc
rianc

So much of what is used as the science of Climate Change is fictional data. In Al Gore's movie "An Inconvenient Truth" he looked at tree rings and came up with 7 ice ages. Yet there has only been 4 ice ages, possibly a small 5th ice age, but not 7. The issue is that the climate is always changing and will continue to change. But they need to prove that it is manmade, which is lot harder than it sounds.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Alberta, and Canada as a whole, needs to hear what these scientists have to say. We know our federal government lied to us about everything regarding covid19 and to see them leading us down another horrific slope is terrifying. They do not know what they are talking about because they haven't bothered to fully educate themselves. They are pushing their own unattainable goals which will ruin this country and our lives.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

the 'spam" algorithm of WS rears its head again. Had to revise this 3 times to get rid of the "this appears to be spam" block.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

As one who has watched this hoax and fraud since the mid 1980's, this suggestion may have some merit. So long as you factor in one obvious point---the Legacy Media will be in a frenzy to downplay any real science that gets discussed, but, like the NCI hearings on covid, the Media will try to ignore the true researchers who come to the conclusions that are accurate. For anyone interested, the best single book to read is a collection of papers entitled "Climate Change: The Facts 2017", edited by Jennifer Marohasy. Published by the Institute of Public Affairs, in Melbourne Australia. The final chapter, by journalist Clive James, is a particularly good read.

guest1226
guest1226

We begged for a debate during the kill fest. Sure hope this debate and education happens. Thank you for initiating the discussion toward it. Helena Guenther

guest688
guest688

Agree 👍👍

