Opinion

CORBELLA: Alberta man wants to be charged criminally after CRA destroyed his life

David Elderfield, CEO of WayFare Identifiers Inc., left, Dave Sangra, a contractor with the company, and Roger Sparks, head of marketing, pose for a photo with company documents and a prototype of a containerized cargo security system. The Canada Revenue Agency destroyed the company that would have protected shipping containers from being used for terrorism or human trafficking purposes.
David Elderfield, CEO of WayFare Identifiers Inc., left, Dave Sangra, a contractor with the company, and Roger Sparks, head of marketing, pose for a photo with company documents and a prototype of a containerized cargo security system. The Canada Revenue Agency destroyed the company that would have protected shipping containers from being used for terrorism or human trafficking purposes.Azin Ghaffari/Postmedia Network
Loading content, please wait...
Cra
Elderfield

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news