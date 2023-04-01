Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank offices at the Hayden Ferry Lakeside I building, in Tempe, Arizona.

 Tony Webster

In an age of meretricious celebrities and woke CEOs, Silicon Valley’s belief in the adage "move fast and break things" was predictive.

With CEO Greg Becker of Silicon Valley Bank working remotely from Hawaii while running the 16th largest bank in the US, what could go wrong? The gross failure of the Silicon Valley Bank is a tale of two converging themes: incompetent management at SVB and a sleepy Federal Reserve that got behind the interest rate curve and remains stuck in la la land.

