Francis Crescia is a Toronto-based journalist specializing in politics, business, and cultural affairs.In recent weeks, protests and riots have been spreading across Europe like wildfire, with unabated looting of businesses, burning of cars, and defacing of historical monuments in a script that Karl Marx could not have written any better. France has been the centre of unrest, resulting in damage to thousands of businesses and losses exceeding one billion euros. A total of 7,000 people have been arrested, and over 1,000 police officers have been injured. What started as legitimate, peaceful protests by students protesting education and the cost of living has been hijacked by leftist groups, ranging from communists and anarchists to Palestinian activists.The irony is that France is as close to a socialist state as anywhere in Western society. Last year, total government spending in France represented 57% of its gross domestic product, while education spending exceeded the average within the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. France’s debt-to-GDP ratio is 119%; its government spends way more than its society produces. Debt interest is rapidly becoming the single largest expenditure in the budget, stealing capital away from infrastructure and stifling innovation. President Emmanuel Macron is a modern-day Neville Chamberlain in French tailoring — projecting weakness while presiding over an indebted government, and chasing international photo ops to avoid tough decisions at home.Youth unemployment has reached 20% among those under 25, leaving Generation Z struggling to find entry-level jobs and forcing thousands of young adults to rely on their families for support. Thirteen percent of French youth are classified as NEET (not in school, employment, or training), creating a generation of nomads with little chance of employment. For many young people, the traditional “French Dream” defined by upward social mobility, stable employment, and finding affordable housing is dead.The French economy is on the verge of collapse because it has stopped growing, leading to insufficient job opportunities and wage increases for its citizens. Economic growth is barely above recessionary levels, with rising unemployment and trade deficits, while even Italy has surpassed it with trade surpluses and lower unemployment..Most historians agree that economic misery acts as the combustible fuel, mixed in with other nefarious forces to ignite a full-scale revolution. Europe has always served as fertile ground for revolution. It is the birthplace of the Protestant Reformation, the Enlightenment, and the French Revolution. Because European nations are tightly located next door to each other, revolutions can act like a contagion. A collapse of the French Fifth Republic could lead to a continent-wide socialist takeover.What is happening in France is a cautionary tale for Canada’s Liberal government. Canada’s economy is healthier, but it faces an expanding welfare system that cannot meet its citizens’ demands, along with rising deficits and declining living standards. Both countries are losing confidence in capitalism’s ability to grow the economic pie. According to the Edelman Trust Barometer, 69% of respondents in France agreed that capitalism in its current form does more harm than good, while in Canada, nearly half agreed with that statement. It is concerning that young people in both countries are increasingly supporting socialism. They prefer greater wealth redistribution compared to older generations, favouring enhanced social safety nets rather than state control of private assets. Millennials and Generation Z hold high expectations of the welfare state and view government programs as an essential vehicle to guarantee economic security and address modern challenges like housing unaffordability.The primary reason Canada has avoided a full-blown European-style economic crisis is geography. Deep integration with the hyper-productive US economy under the CUSMA trade pact has insulated Canada from its own domestic weaknesses. However, long-term projections from the OECD warn that Canada faces persistent multi-year stagnation unless it fixes its productivity problem. GDP per capita is roughly 35% lower than in the US (about $61,000 USD vs $94,100 USD) and is 25% lower than in the late 1990s.Despite collecting billions in unexpected oil revenue, Ottawa continues to spend like a drunken sailor. Analysts at RBC Economics and the C.D. Howe Institute point out that instead of paying down debt, Ottawa spent the entire windfall on permanent new commitments. If commodity prices or revenues fall, deficits will quickly expand. Forecasters expect the Bank of Canada to raise rates twice over the next year to contain inflation; this will lead to an increase in the cost of servicing the country’s debt, which is over $1 billion per week.Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Annette Ryan reports that the cost of the new federal measures is $331.6 billion higher across all three spending plans tabled by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals. “The government promised to spend less to invest more. This budget spends more, invests more, and borrows more,” Ryan said.Should the Carney Liberals continue along the same fiscal path of the Trudeau era, and if the recent budget fails to stimulate GDP growth to reach an annual 2%, they risk replicating the stagnation seen in countries like France, struggling to fund an expansive welfare state without a sufficiently productive private sector to sustain it. Failing to secure a trade deal with the Trump administration and over-relying on rising deficits could have significant consequences. This could exacerbate the country’s wealth gap, heighten social tensions, and potentially create unrest on Canadian streets. Lastly, if Canada does not get its finances in order, it will no longer be the “Masters of Our Destiny”, as the prime minister loves to claim.Francis Crescia is a Toronto-based journalist specializing in politics, business, and cultural affairs.