CRESCIA: House of Commons irrelevant to how Canadians are represented

The infamous 'Elbowgate' scene, in which PM Trudeau was accused of elbowing a woman MP out of the way. In this CPA footage, NDP leader Thomas Mulcair can be seen haranguing Trudeau. The two face off. “What kind of man elbows a woman?” Mulcair shouts, jabbing his finger into the air. “It’s pathetic! You’re pathetic!” Writer Francis Crescia visited Question Period a few weeks ago, and finds the whole thing sadly irrelevant to the daily lives of most Canadians. CPAC