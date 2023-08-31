Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

“If all mankind minus one were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind.” John Stuart Mill.

The recent ruling of an Ontario court presided over by judge (ex-Toronto Star attorney) Justice Paul Schabas, did not think the mandatory re-education ordered by the College of Psychologists for Jordan Peterson was an infringement of his rights.

Lindsay Shepherd

Lindsay Shepherd

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

As covid unequivocally showed us

We actually have no human rights in Canada and no judiciary that functions objectively

Our “laws” are whatever profitable and politically correct whim is fashionable at the moment

We are a lawless tyrannical country “governed” by corporations and psychopaths

Report Add Reply
Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

This has to go to the Supreme court or at least the provinces should have protections against this sort of thing. Even Dentists , Doctors and Accountants are afraid to express any advice that does not follow the regulatory political narrative of the day.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.