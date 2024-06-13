CRESCIA: It's not what you would expect but more illegals means more votes for Trump

In New York City harbour, one can see one of the most majestic sites anywhere in the world, the Statue of Liberty. In the background, skyscrapers fill the skyline. Lady Liberty beckons the world to “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” And for decades, millions of immigrants from around the world crossed Lady Liberty with documents in hand to start a new life, bringing their hunger to succeed and contributing to America’s diversity and prosperity.Today, Lady Liberty no longer welcomes immigrants to America's shores. Instead, migrants climb walls, trek through the Arizona desert, and hire smugglers to help them cross the border. In 2023, a record number of illegal immigrants, 2.5 million were apprehended after crossing the southern border. America’s immigration system is broken and Democrats play dumb while Republicans exploit its politics.A recent incident in New York City shows how illegal immigration has gone bitterly wrong. Two police officer were shot by a fleeing Venezuelan migrant. Nineteen-year-old Castro Mata was wrestled to the ground when he pulled a gun from his fanny back and shot the officers. One officer was shot in his bulletproof vest and the other officer in the leg. Both officers survived but the incident speaks to how the suspect, Mata, crossed the Texas border illegally and was permitted to stay through Biden’s Amnesty program. Mata was also a suspect in two violent “snatch and grab” robberies targeting women in Queen’s. Mayor Adams spent months begging the Biden administration to take action on the border but was brushed off: “Look, black & Latino Democrats — who by the way you’re losing as a party—are much more likely than white democrats to oppose unrestricted immigration,” Adams said. Polls indicate Trump is gaining ground with both black and Latino voters and illegal immigration is the main reason: Illegals steal jobs from other ethnic groups.For the better part of three years, the Biden administration fiddled while the Southern border burned in chaos. Since 2022, more than 350,000 illegal migrants have been given amnesty. This means their files are closed and if they don’t have a criminal record and are not a threat, they are free to roam the country. Under pressure from progressives, Biden has allowed 77% of asylum seekers — or 499,000 of the 648,000 who applied for asylum — to remain in the country. Illegal migrants are not allowed to receive any benefits nor be given a work permit. New York City’s solution is to put them up in hotels, providing regular trash pickup, and housekeeping along with fresh towels and linens once per week. The city estimates that it will spend more than $12 billion through fiscal year 2025 to deal with the influx of asylum seekers.Thousands of Chinese nationals are crossing into the US. Most are economic migrants in search of a better life, but considering that China is America’s main adversary and the Communist Party’s espionage programs span the globe, it is likely that US operations and research facilities will become targets. Two illegals — one Jordanian and one border crosser — attempted to force their way onto a Marine base in Virginia. One of the two was on the terror watch list, and with global geopolitics a tinder box, the likelihood of a terror attack is not if but when. Biden has helped to create a national security threat.Back in 2020, Americans ranked immigration 15th on the list of the country’s top problems; today immigration has climbed to the second most important problem next to inflation and cost of living. This spells trouble for Biden as when Americans are asked who they trust on the border Trump is 27 points ahead of Biden. Trump’s strategy has been to make Biden the President of open borders.According to polls, Trump and Biden are tied nationally, and with Trump leading in swing states Biden’s handlers are desperate to act. Biden passed an executive order to restrict border crossings when the 7-day average exceeds 2,500 per day. The new restrictions are doomed to fail as they are not backed by any new money and there already exists a huge backlog that takes years to process. Biden’s last-ditch effort is a political ploy to attract independent voters.When surveyed most Americans, six in ten favour a government program that will deport all undocumented immigrants living in the US illegally. This includes a third of Democrats. Trump has made it clear that if elected he will launch the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”Even with a third-party candidate, Robert Kennedy Jr, in the mix who will likely steal votes from both parties along with the recent hush money conviction of Trump, manufactured by New York's Democratic elites who weaponized the legal system Trump's approval rating after the verdict has not been damaged and stands at 31%, up two points from March, and Biden’s rating remained flat at 32%, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. The Democrat's strategy of using the court system against Trump has failed. Days after the verdict his campaign raised $141 million in donations from donors expressing their outrage.President Biden has been a fixture in American politics for over 50 years, way too long for someone whose mental acuity is under the microscope as he stumbles and fumbles along. Time magazine asked Biden if he could do the job as president at 85 that would be his age at the end of another term. “I can do it better than anybody you know,” he stated, you’re looking at me, I can take you too” he concluded. He is so out of touch with reality that he is challenging a journalist to a fight.The Democrats must wake up to Biden’s semi-comatose state and replace him with an energetic and charismatic candidate. Only somebody who can articulate tough solutions to complex problems like the border, will be able to stop Trump from exploiting illegal immigration for all its worth. As things stand, it will be 2016 all over again and Trump will ride “border chaos” to victory in November.Francis Crescia is a Toronto-based writer.