CRESCIA: No holding back The Donald

Former President Donald Trump is set to stage the greatest political comeback since Richard Nixon lost the presidency to John F. Kennedy in 1960.Nixon also lost the race to be Governor of California to Pat Brown in 1962. He bitterly declared, “I am done with politics.” Then in 1968, he became president of the United States of America.That happened because Nixon wouldn't give up. (Notwithstanding the 'done with politics' quote.)He quickly got back on the horse and campaigned tirelessly for dozens of Republican candidates. With his confidence restored, he won the White House in '68 and '72. And Trump? Since losing the White House, he is proving tougher than Rocky Balboa. He faces 91 criminal charges, and a dozen civil lawsuits and is treated as if he is Al Capone.Yet nothing stops him. During his rallies, Trump showcases his skills as a masterful politician and showman. In Las Vegas, a lady from Colombia joins him on stage with a copy of People Magazine with Trump on its cover. The lady is jumping up and down, kissing Trump and screaming, “We love you! We love you!" At another rally, he invites a well-dressed black lady onto the stage and proceeds to conduct a job interview. He offers her a job right on the spot and declares, "She is a good person."Trump in front of his supporters performs like a rock star and his MAGA audience enthusiastically sings his fight song, “Make America Great Again, Make America Great Again."Conversely, President Joe Biden who holds the most powerful office in the world has been in hiding holding the fewest press conferences since Reagan. His handlers know that when he appears in public and goes off script he appears dazed, confused and lost.Recently a plethora of polls have been released and the news for President Biden is awful. The Liberal New York Times poll asked the question: "Joe Biden is just too old to be an effective President?" Forty seven percent said Biden is too old and only 21% said the same of Trump. A CBS poll has Trump holding a 4-point advantage nationally. When asked, "How was the economy under Trump, 65% said it was good." On democracy and the rule of law, they split, Biden 34% and Trump 33%. On the question of who has a vision for the country? Sixty-three percent said Trump has a vision for America and Biden scored just 50%.According to American voters, the number one issue facing the nation is immigration. US border agent’s recorded 7.2 million migrants attempting to cross the border under Biden versus 2.4 million during the Trump presidency. The past year alone has seen three million illegals entering the US without any security checks. On immigration, the Democrats have had their head in the sand and are losing the working-class vote as mass migration drives down wages and steals jobs. DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) policies are another reason why Trump is stealing working people away from the Democrats. DEI discriminates against people who come from a lower socioeconomic class and favours other groups. The Harvard Business Review reports that workers who have lower social class origins are 32% less likely to become managers than those who come from a higher social class. This is significant because a promotion to manager can mean up to 60% more in pay. People who enter the corporate world from a lower socioeconomic class are at a greater disadvantage than women or blacks. “We will terminate every diversity, equity and inclusion program across the entire federal government," Trump declared to a packed auditorium of blue-collar people in Rochester just before the New Hampshire primary.Biden’s State of the Union address was more about his state of mind, to demonstrate that he has enough mental acuity left to fight for the presidency. His speech tried to straddle the middle on domestic issues and war and peace and produced nothing new. He said his administration has cut the deficit by $1 trillion when, in fact, every 100 days the deficit goes up by a trillion and currently sits at $34 trillion. He promised to tax billionaires and increase corporate taxes. Trump’s corporate tax cuts made US companies more competitive, allowing them to invest in America instead of overseas and creating more jobs.Biden referred to Hitler as being “on the march” in 1941 in Europe and said that the Russian leader was on the "march himself," warning that Russia would not stop at Ukraine. If this is the case why is NATO not directly involved to ensure a Ukrainian victory and Putin is defeated? How can an 81-year-old president whose cognitive reserves are running on empty face the reality that Russia is a nuclear power and can he resist the Pentagon's temptation for all-out war?In the Middle East war, he cleverly gave equal time to the Israelis and Palestinians in an attempt to lure back the Arab vote that he was losing, knowing full well that PM Netanyahu had killed the two-state solution. The two-state solution is a pretend solution to a complicated historical crisis that the Biden administration uses to keep allies on its side while doing nothing to bring peace to the Middle East.To sum up, the marathon-like presidential campaign has begun in the most politically polarized and toxic environment in decades. The world’s greatest democracy is stuck with two flawed candidates that a majority of Americans dislike. After the State of the Union, a focus group was conducted on independent voters. All things being equal, their preference came down to cutting spending over increasing taxes. In a super-tight election, this favours Trump. Trump is stronger than ever and his brand MAGANOMICS may once again rule the republic.Francis Crescia is a Toronto-based writer