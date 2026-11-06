Opinion

CRESCIA: The accidental socialist — Trump paved the way for the American Left

Midterm losses and a shifting political landscape reveal the unintended consequences of the current administration.
Trump and his Republican allies face a rising blue tide.
Trump and his Republican allies face a rising blue tide.Image courtesy of AI
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Donald Trump
Socialism
Opinion
Socialist
Opinion Column
us midterms
Democratic Socialists of America