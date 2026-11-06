CRESCIA: The accidental socialist — Trump paved the way for the American Left

Francis Crescia is a Toronto-based journalist specializing in politics, business, and cultural affairs.President Donald Trump showed little humility at a November 4 press conference on the White House grounds, one day after a humiliating midterm loss. Standing in front of the skeleton of his $400 million project to build a sprawling new White House ballroom, Trump spent nearly 20 minutes discussing minute architectural details, including his claims that its roof is drone-proof and that it is the strongest building ever built. When pressed on the election results by journalists, a remarkably upbeat Trump deflected personal blame. "I don't like to consider it a defeat for me. I wasn't on the ballot," he said, asserting that voters "didn't like the candidates." However, his own Vice President, JD Vance, openly attributed the losses to increased gasoline prices caused by the administration’s war with Iran. The reality of a lame-duck presidency will soon set in, as the legislative and confirmation power has fundamentally shifted to the newly elected Democratic Senate majority. If a Supreme Court vacancy occurs over the next two years, the newly elected Democratic Senate can — and almost certainly will — block any hardline conservative nominee. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already noted that the chance of confirming a worthy successor to conservative justices Clarence Thomas or Samuel Alito during Trump’s term is “zero.” High-level vacancies in Trump's cabinet will now lead to increased scrutiny for nominees, requiring the administration to propose more moderate candidates who can attract Democratic votes.The blue wave flipped long-held Republican strongholds like Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas. Its scale was so severe that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the Republican Party loss as close to an “extinction-level event”, warning that its consequences could be felt for a decade or longer. He pointed to the complete collapse of the GOP in Texas — long considered the "crown jewel" of the party's electoral map. In a generational upset, Texas Republicans lost every single statewide contest. This included the high-profile US Senate race won by Democrat James Talarico, and the gubernatorial race, which saw Democrat Gina Hinojosa elected as the first Latina governor in Texas history. "Not only did they lose a highly publicized US Senate race," DeSantis lamented, "they lost everything.”.The true catalyst for the Democratic sweep was a profound economic backlash against the administration's foreign policy. President Trump’s war with Iran — initially promised by the administration to be a swift operation resolved within a single week — has dragged into a costly conflict. The disruption of global supply chains and energy markets has spiked gasoline and commodity prices, directly fuelling inflation across the country. For the blue-collar, working-class voters who formed the bedrock of Trump's populist coalition, the conflict feels like a direct betrayal. During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to lower prices and end America's involvement in "forever wars." Instead, working-class households are left bearing the financial burden of an expensive foreign campaign.Compounding this voter anger is the administration's laissez-faire approach to transactional corruption, with public scrutiny intensifying over perceptions that Trump and his family leveraged his presidency to increase their private wealth by billions. This ethical cloud has handed substantial ammunition to critics and deeply eroded public trust in the free-market system. The backlash is now so severe that high-ranking Democratic leaders are openly declaring modern American capitalism fundamentally broken. Democratic socialism has grown from a fringe movement into an organized political force, slowly taking over the Democratic Party from within. Much of its network expanded during Trump's first term; today, the Democratic Socialists of America has chapters, organizing committees, or regional groups in 48 states.The next two years will serve as a critical turning point for America’s status as a global economic powerhouse. To salvage his legacy, Trump must confront the reality that voters handed him unified control of both the House and Senate — an opportunity to make positive changes in American society and promote American prosperity globally. That opportunity was blown by a dumb trade war — reflecting the Wall Street Journal’s criticism — a new conflict in the Middle East, and vanity projects like the White House ballroom. Instead of addressing systemic economic challenges like affordability during rapid technological changes, the administration concentrated on a narrow, inward-looking America First agenda..If Trump fails to adapt to this new legislative reality, the political consequences for the Republican Party will likely extend into the 2028 presidential cycle. Potential GOP candidates, like Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will face an uphill battle to become president. A failure to unify and change course on Trump’s agenda risks handing the presidency to an emboldened Democratic Party eager to live out its left-wing dreams of raising taxes on corporations, increasing regulations on artificial intelligence development, and significantly raising tax rates on high earners. A heavy-handed approach to AI regulation could hand the AI race to China. Additionally, if the Democrats win the presidency in 2028 alongside their congressional majorities and with a judicial system that has been weaponized once by either party in office, retribution becomes the course du jour.For the future of America, one can only hope that Trump can accept this defeat with humility. True leadership now requires him to pivot toward a strategy that unifies a fractured Republican Party. He must champion an exit from an unwinnable Iranian war that has left the region more unstable than ever, while directly addressing the deep economic anxieties Americans face. Only by doing so can he position the GOP to reclaim the presidency in 2028 and effectively counter the rising tide of socialism.Francis Crescia is a Toronto-based journalist specializing in politics, business, and cultural affairs.