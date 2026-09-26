CRESCIA: The end of an era — Olivia Chow’s 40-year political career is on the line

Francis Crescia is a Toronto-based journalist specializing in politics, business, and cultural affairs.Toronto is the country’s wealthiest city, but it suffers from deep insecurity compared to the confidence felt when visiting cities like New York or London. The city built its reputation on stability, cleanliness, and safety, but today struggles to fix potholes; in 2027, the city faces a $1.1 billion budget shortfall. This underlying tension set the stage for this week's lively municipal debate at the Isabel Theatre. Incumbent Mayor Olivia Chow dominated the room, drawing enthusiastic applause for her left-leaning pronouncements. Meanwhile, challenger Brad Bradford received only polite applause, and candidate Chris Alexander failed to move the crowd. The debate focused heavily on property taxes, housing, and transportation. Notably absent from the agenda was any discussion of crime and the latest Toronto Police Service controversy — Project South, an investigation that recently uncovered a web of alleged police corruption, drug dealing, and extortion.Throughout the evening, Mayor Chow struggled to articulate her accomplishments and at times appeared listless. However, her warm, grandmotherly speaking style kept her connected with the audience, as no matter what she said, progressives cheered. Chow focused on how she stabilized the city’s finances by uploading the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway to the province. She argued that Toronto is finally turning the corner, highlighting her initiatives to lower TTC fares and fund student nutrition programs that make life more affordable. While transferring two major highways is undoubtedly Chow’s signature achievement, Ontario Premier Doug Ford likely would have stepped in regardless of who was mayor, given that Toronto was on the brink of financial insolvency requiring a massive bailout. Furthermore, Chow’s passion project — providing a free morning meal to all public-school students in Toronto — costs the city over $30 million annually. While it saves the average family an estimated $900 per year, it raises broader philosophical questions for voters about the expanding role of government versus traditional parenting responsibilities.On the transit file, Chow pledged, "If re-elected, the first thing I will do is ensure that if you take 10 rides per week, the rest will be free, which will bring riders back to the TTC." Chris Alexander, who currently sits in third place, offered a sharp rebuttal. He reminded Chow that the TTC is facing a deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars going into next year — a shortfall that does not even account for critical maintenance and safety initiatives. Meanwhile, Brad Bradford, who is gaining momentum and narrowing Chow's lead, presented a more realistic view of the city’s transit system. Bradford argued that the transit network is plagued by systemic operational failure. "Rapid bus lanes are not working, on-time performance is abysmal, and reliability continues to decline," Bradford asserted, noting that even his own TTC commute to the debate was delayed..Chow’s proposal to subsidize transit riders has a fundamental flaw; while free transit can significantly increase demand, it does not provide the necessary revenue to maintain the required quality of service. Policy analysts frequently point to Tallinn, Estonia, which in 2013 became the first European capital to introduce free public transit. While ridership initially surged, much of that growth came from pedestrians and cyclists, rather than from motorists abandoning their cars. The local transit system quickly deteriorated due to a lack of reinvestment, ultimately driving residents back into their cars in search of comfort and reliability.Ultimately, the evening belonged to Bradford, who dropped his polite campaigning to launch a direct assault on Chow’s fiscal track record and her apparent refusal to streamline city hall. Pointing to the recent history of municipal tax hikes — which saw a combined double-digit increase under Chow’s tenure — Bradford highlighted the human cost: "Chow promised a modest tax increase, yet young people are leaving the city, and more residents than ever are turning to food banks."To counter this, Bradford announced a major platform pillar: "I am going to freeze your property taxes in year one and then conduct a line-by-line audit of core services — something that has not been done since 2011." He cited a glaring example of municipal waste, pointing to $11 million spent on Microsoft software licences that were left completely unused. Bradford’s critical eye is needed in a city where congestion is getting worse, costing the city $11 billion annually in lost productivity and missed investments. Toronto is the busiest city for construction in North America, causing a gridlock crisis as City Hall continues to struggle with proper planning. According to a recent Liaison Strategies Public Opinion Poll, a third of the city's citizens have considered leaving Toronto entirely. Bradford capped off his performance with a sharp closing line: "If you want to change the city, you need to change the mayor.”Bradford's biggest challenge in winning the mayor's seat may not be Chow — whose poll numbers have declined and whose fiscal irresponsibility has made her vulnerable — but rather the center-right candidacy of Chris Alexander. Although Alexander presents valid arguments about the need to support small businesses and spur economic growth, his core arguments closely align with Bradford's platform. If Alexander withdraws from the race and his supporters back Bradford, it could easily end Chow's 40-year run in public life.Francis Crescia is a Toronto-based journalist specializing in politics, business, and cultural affairs.