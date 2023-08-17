The enduring strength of a parliamentary democracy is that the prime minister can be booted out of office any time, especially if they become a liability to the party. Members of Parliament can exert internal pressure and force the leader to resign or pressure them to leave.
Recent examples include New Zealand leader, Jacinda Ardern, calling it quits after her popularity plummeted declaring that she “no longer have enough in the tank” to fulfill the responsibilities of being prime minister.
In the UK, Liz Truss, resigned 44 days after introducing an unpopular budget. Her predecessor Boris Johnson thought he was above the law, flouted pandemic rules and was removed.
Germany’s Angela Merkel resigned after the country had enough of her open-door immigration policies.
According to a recent Ipsos poll, 54% of Canadians, (Quebecers excepted) want Justin Trudeau to step down. Will there be enough pressure on him to leave or will he stubbornly hold on to power?
Justin Trudeau’s political cachet comes from being the son of Pierre Trudeau, a towering figure in Canadian politics who gave the country a Charter of Rights that has led to judicial activism, accumulated power in the PMO’s office that over time has rendered the cabinet quasi-useless and established massive deficit spending as a way to hold onto political power.
His tenure as PM was myth-making, hanging out with intellectual gurus such as economist John Kenneth Galbraith and Marshall McLuhan. He became a rock star in a country desperate for celebrity.
Justin Trudeau, by contrast, was born into celebrity and early on was described as the Paris Hilton of Canadian politics.
To this day, he usually finds himself out of his depth on any issue that requires more than a smile and a sound bite. The year after his father’s death he wrote in the Globe and Mail: “I figure, if something important happens, someone will tell me.”
Political commentator, Ian Capstick, has stated Trudeau and his long-time advisor, Gerald Butts, meticulously prepared his image every step of the way so that he could become prime minister.
A majority of Canadians bought his act as authentic and saw him as a fresh handsome face possessing attractive character traits the country wanted to see of itself on the global stage.
Even before the pandemic, the Trudeau liberals had made the printing of money its raison d’être. Once the pandemic got underway it put its foot on the pedal and printed a total of $576 billion a third, $204.5 billion, had nothing to do with the pandemic according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO.)
Printing so much money and handing it out as if the state had become Santa Claus, came with a hefty price. Once restrictions were lifted and consumers started spending, it created the highest inflation since 1982.
Statistics Canada reports 35% of Canadians are having a hard time meeting their financial obligations. And nearly half the country, 44%, are insecure about being able to pay their rent. Overall over 54% of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque.
Under Trudeau, criminals have taken over the streets and become more emboldened as they realize that the bail system is weak.
From 1990 to 2015 murders, bank robberies and sexual assaults were decreasing. Once the Liberals came to power and started reforming the bail system crime shot up; murder increased by 39%, sexual assault doubled, and violent crime increased.
In Toronto, a mother of two was out running an errand and was shot by a stray bullet. In Edmonton, a father of seven was randomly stabbed to death and the man arrested was out on bail.
The out-of-touch nature of the current government on criminals running wild is illustrated by newly appointed Minister of Justice Arif Virani, “I think that empirically it’s unlikely Canada is becoming less safe. But I think there’s a sense coming out of the pandemic that people’s safety is more in jeopardy.”
His predecessor, Minister Marco Mendocino, allowed serial killer Paul Bernardo to go from maximum to medium security claiming he had no idea of the transfer.
In Toronto in 2022 ten thousand vehicles were stolen, triple the amount before Trudeau was elected. Trudeau’s soft-on-crime progressive policies have led to a 30% increase in violent crime across the nation.
Multiculturalism, diversity and immigration are favourite topics of the Trudeau government. They speak as if they invented the idea of immigration and are always ready to celebrate large numbers of new entrants.
By 2025 close to one and half million people are expected to arrive, which matches the great numbers that arrived during the 1950s.
Immigration has always enriched Canada in so many ways but it should be done with a plan. When GDP is growing faster than the population, the economy will prosper but if the GDP rate decreases and the population increases everyone’s standard of living falls.
Canada’s GDP has been shrinking for the past three quarters and is expected to decline throughout 2024 according to TD Bank. This does not bode well for new immigrants in search of opportunity and an economy that is at the bottom in productivity among wealthy nations.
As the Ukraine-Russian war rages on and the world is dividing itself between democracies versus autocracy, a country's self-defence should be a top priority. The Wall Street Journal has written that Canada is a freeloader regarding military spending and that the G7 should consider kicking it out.
China and Russia continue to conduct military exercises in the Arctic while Canada has 300 personnel located in Yellowknife expected to protect the second-largest landmass in the world.
There is not enough money to spend on the country’s two percent NATO commitment but the government has the affordability to spend $17 billion on management consultants. It pays handsomely to be a consultant for the government as the gravy train keeps on giving to the well-connected liberal elites.
Although there are internal rumblings among Liberal insiders that Trudeau has become a liability Liberals tend to stick together and tolerate the reality that their party is no longer centrist and they have more in common with the socialist NDP than any Liberal government from the past.
When one considers how unpopular the prime minister has become and is met by protesters and greeted by a chorus of boos and insults everywhere he goes and has lost two consecutive elections along with the popular vote, one would think the honourable thing to do is resign.
As with his father before him, he uses the Prime Minister's Office with more than 100 people to control the cabinet and use them as pawns to cover up policy failures.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is the only person who could challenge Trudeau, but is afraid to do so.
He has no rivals and there is no one in the party with a legitimate business background to speak up on behalf of private enterprise. Trudeau will undoubtedly run again and double down on his party's woke politics and climate change narrative.
After all, he grew up surrounded by power brokers, knows how to divide and conquer and if nothing else, he has inherited his father’s arrogance.
