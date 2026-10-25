Opinion

CRESCIA: Toronto cannot survive another term of Olivia Chow

Toronto needs a future-oriented leader, not a rehash of past policies.
Toronto Mayoral Election
Toronto Mayoral ElectionImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Olivia Chow
Toronto Mayoral Election
Jack Layton
Opinion
Opinion Column
Brad Bradford
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