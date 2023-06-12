Sky Tower

Artist's conception of Toronto's 'Sky Tower,' at 105 storeys destined to become Canada's highest residential building. Brookfield Place, the tallest building in Calgary, is a mere 56 stories and stands 810' high. Writer Francis Crescia, commenting upon this month's mayoral election in Toronto, laments that civic politicians there are wed to the idea of ever higher residential blocks.

 Courtesy Hariri Pontarini Architects

Canada’s largest and wealthiest city has an election coming up June 26th to replace philandering former mayor John Tory. According to a recent poll, former NDP MP Olivia Chow has extended her lead to 35%. Meanwhile her closest competitor, ex-police chief John Saunders, sits at 14%. He therefore has an outside chance only of catching Chow, who is three-quarters of the way to making Toronto a full-fledged “woke” metropolis. And, the only candidate advocating for real change is former journalist Anthony Furey. He  has received endorsements from intellectual heavyweights Conrad Black and Jordan Peterson. He is the only candidate proposing reduced budget expenses, cutting the land transfer tax and with a plan to hire 500 more police officers, Furey is also the only candidate showing any serious interest in public safety. His campaign is gaining momentum with 11% of the vote, based on recent polling.

Thus Chow seems likely to win.

Olivia Chow

Jack Layton's widow Olivia Chow is favoured to win the Toronto mayoralty in June.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

I couldn't care less for Toronto, everything west of that sewage pit must separate and go its own way.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

Furey needs to get his backers to back Saunders.

We need Toronto to separate from the rest of Ontario.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Of course no coverage of Chris Sky, the true dark horse candidate.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Honestly, maybe it's because I'm over 50, but I wouldn't elect anyone with a neck tattoo as dog catcher, nevermind Mayor. I have met many fine people with tattoos, but that doesn't mean I would take them home to meet with my family.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.