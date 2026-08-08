Opinion

CRESCIA: Toronto’s mayoral race is Olivia Chow’s to lose — unless Brad Bradford starts fighting

With Chris Alexander splitting the right, Bradford must abandon his cautious centrist campaign and make Toronto’s taxes, spending, crime, and congestion a referendum on Chow’s record.
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at Caribana
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow at Caribana Photo credit: Olivia chow X (https://twitter.com/MayorOliviaChow/status/1819817002665484362)
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Toronto
Olivia Chow
Toronto Mayoral Election
Chris Alexander
Opinion
Opinion Column
Brad Bradford
Centrist
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