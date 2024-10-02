CRESCIA: Trudeau is hanging on, even as his career is hanging on the ropes

In every politician’s career, there comes a time when one must decide how ambitious they want to be and if they are ready to go after more power and greater glory. For Justin Trudeau, that moment occurred in 2012 with the “Thrilla on the Hilla” boxing charity event. After spending, much of his life unsure of what to do with himself he tried his hand as a bungee coach, acting, engineering and teaching. Nothing stuck. Deep down he faced a lingering insecurity of wanting to be his own man and break away from the privileges of being the son of a famous prime minister. The evening’s boxing match featured a muscular Patrick "Brass Knuckles" Brazeau, a black belt in karate, and a veteran of the Canadian navy, four years younger and the heavy favourite versus a tall, lean, pampered young man who rode his father’s coattails to win a seat in the House of Commons. Brazeau came out with a ton of aggression looking for a quick knockout. Trudeau absorbed several shots and demonstrated he could take a hit. After the first round, Brazeau was breathing hard. For the rest of the three-round fight, Trudeau utilized his jab, and when Brazeau was stuck against the ropes he pounced and finished him off with a flurry of effective blows. The loss would end Brazeau’s career as the Conservative party dumped him, and Trudeau would use the victory to define himself as a fighter and inject much-needed masculinity in a Liberal party that had become effeminate and weak. "Never underestimate the power of symbols in today’s world,” Trudeau said After nine years of the Trudeau Liberals in power, the country is in such a mess that it will take years to regain economic stability and international credibility. With many scandals too numerous to list, a stagnant economy with little growth, a declining standard of living, increasing crime, and sky-high debt Trudeau has doubled from $600 billion to $1.24 trillion. As a result, most Canadians want him to step down and 47 percent are demanding an election now, but he remains defiant, refusing to give up power.Trudeau believes he is the underdog again and sees himself back in the boxing ring with his combative spirit in high gear: “I am not going to lose to Poilievre,” he declares. Liberal insiders say that Trudeau sees himself as the comeback kid, a fighter who can beat the odds, and that he refuses to accept that there is widespread dissatisfaction with his government. With his political career on the ropes and mayhem all around him as his advisors and MPs resigned and losing two Liberal strongholds in by-elections, he has shown little humility and wants to focus on his image. Trudeau is about imagery and ruthless Machiavellian politics and believes the voting public can be easily manipulated and that is why he has turned to ultra-global elitist Marc Carney as his new economic czar. He has brought him on board not only to provide ideas on how to kick-start a moribund economy, over-reliant on government spending but to enhance his image and give his Liberal base a reason to vote for him.The former Bank of England and Bank of Canada governor presents a ton of conflict of interest, as he continues to advise the British government, sit on a plethora of corporate boards, and is Chairman at Brookfield Asset Management. He is also the UN's Envoy on Climate and a board member of the World Economic Forum.“Mark’s unique ideas and perspective will play a vital role in shaping the next steps in our plan to continue to grow our economy and strengthen the middle class,” Trudeau stated. According to pollster Nik Nanos bringing in Carney says, “There is no one on the bench for him that he has confidence in, and Trudeau believes he can turn this around by himself.” Carney is already fast at work as Brookfield Asset Management, where he is chairman, has pitched the Canadian government a proposal to create a $50 billion investment fund seeded with $10 billion in taxpayer money. It does make you wonder whose interests Carney serves. The answer is obvious: he serves the interests of the political and corporate elite.The last time the Trudeau government appointed an advisory council to promote economic growth it brought in global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. McKinsey recommended open-door immigration and to remove restrictions on temporary foreign workers. The latter are key contributors to the current housing crisis. For their work, the Liberal government awarded McKinsey $200 million in new contracts.During the question period in the House of Commons, Trudeau no longer looks like an energetic fighter but appears tired and worn like a veteran boxer on his last legs. He and his fellow liberals have run out of ideas and often repeat the same old lines, accusing the Conservatives of wanting to cut social programs and claiming that if elected they will destroy democracy.A threat to democracy from a government whose immigration vetting process is so incompetent that in July, the RCMP arrested a father and son duo for allegedly being ‘in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto. The father received his Canadian citizenship right before his arrest and may have appeared in a 2015, ISIS propaganda video.Like everything else in the country, the House of Commons has become dysfunctional. Trudeau resorts to profanity to describe his opponents, and NDP leader Singh crossed the aisle challenging Pierre Poilievre to a fight. The Bloc whose interest is to separate from Canada is exploiting its dysfunction anxious to extort more money from the Liberals in exchange for its support. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing hard for an election, stood up in the House and nailed it: "He can try to call himself Rocky Balboa and play fight songs to aggrandize himself as the Star, but the people lined up at food banks, 2 million of them every month, know better. The people who are living in the 1800 Ontario tent encampments know better. The 35 homeless encampments and Halifax, the people there know better. They know that we need to fire this costly carbon tax coalition so we can elect a common sense government that will bring it home for them.” The country is piled high in political dung with an election needed to clear the air, restack the deck with new leadership, and restore faith in democracy because the Left is holding the country hostage, refusing to allow Canadians to go to the polls; while the economic malaise gets worse and nothing is getting done. Will the opposition parties do what’s best and help trigger an election or continue to prop up the most elitist and crooked government in recent history? Time will tell.