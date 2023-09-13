Proud Family

Disney's the Proud Family. 

 Courtesy Disney

The famous house Mickey Mouse built, the Walt Disney Company, has gone stridently woke and is now mired in culture wars. Why? It's CEO, Bob Iger, has put political ideology ahead of great storytelling.

Over the years Disney developed iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella and Donald Duck along with strong franchises in Star Wars and the Marvel cinematic universe. They knew how to create great stories that connected with people of all ages.

