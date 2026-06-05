Opinion

CROSSON: Bill C-9 — what Canadians need to know about speech and religious freedom

By removing long-standing religious speech protections and expanding hate propaganda laws, Bill C-9 raises serious concerns about freedom of expression and religious liberty.
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