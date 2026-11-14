Opinion

CROSSON: Senate must stop Ottawa from turning your phone into a surveillance tool

Bill C-22 would force companies to keep your call and text records for six months, and the government won't budge on amendments.
Senator Denise Batters and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree in an illustration about Bill C‑22 and the privacy of Canadians’ phone records.
Senator Denise Batters and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree in an illustration about Bill C‑22 and the privacy of Canadians’ phone records.Image courtesy of AI
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Michael Geist
Senate
Denise Batters
Surveillance
Opinion
Opinion Column
Gary Anandasangaree
phone records