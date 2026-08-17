CROSSON: Supreme Court says government power is not unlimited

Randy Crosson is the Executive Director of Freedoms Advocate, freedomsadvocate.ca, a Canadian charity that supports constitutional and human rights litigation.

The government cannot make a law that puts its decisions beyond review by the courts. That is the clear message from the Supreme Court of Canada’s July 30 ruling in a case that began with a controversy involving former prime minister Justin Trudeau and WE Charity but ended with a decision about the limits of government power.

The case began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the federal government was creating a program to provide jobs for post-secondary students. Government officials recommended that WE Charity administer the program. That raised concerns because Trudeau and his family had connections to the charity. His then-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had been involved with WE Charity, and the couple had participated in its events.

Trudeau initially removed the proposal from the Cabinet agenda after learning of WE Charity’s involvement. The proposal later returned after officials argued that WE Charity was the only organization able to deliver the program within the required timeline. Trudeau and Cabinet approved it.

Two MPs asked the federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner to investigate whether Trudeau had violated the Conflict of Interest Act. In May 2021, the commissioner concluded that he had not. Democracy Watch, an organization that advocates for government accountability, then challenged the commissioner’s finding in court.

The challenge centred on Section 66 of the Conflict of Interest Act. It said the commissioner’s decisions were final and could not be questioned or reviewed by a court, except in limited circumstances. The Federal Court of Appeal ruled that the provision prevented it from hearing Democracy Watch’s challenge.