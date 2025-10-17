Opinion

CURNISKI: No, AI will not teach my children

‘As classrooms rush to embrace artificial intelligence, one teacher warns that in the pursuit of efficiency, we risk surrendering our children’s minds — and morals — to machines.’
Artificial intelligence in schools?
Artificial intelligence in schools?Courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Education
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Schools
artificial intelligence in education
private schools in Alberta
learning

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news