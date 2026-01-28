Opinion

CUSANELLI: Canadians deserve truth, not another sign in the window

From ballot box to Davos, how Prime Minister Mark Carney trades real prosperity for global applause.
Carney at the WEF
Carney at the WEFScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
World Economic Forum
Canada
Mark Carney
Wef
Opinion
New World Order
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news