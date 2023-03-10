I'm an old dog in the news biz, ancient enough to remember the adage: Don't get into a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel.
Unfortunately, the era of newspapers is rapidly fading away. Hell, let's be honest, it's been on life support for quite some time now. The industry has been given its last rites, and priests have been summoned to say goodbye.
That's a bit of a long walk to get to the point of this column, I know, but here it is: Just what the hell was the Alberta NDP spokesperson thinking when he decided to snub the Western Standard's Alberta Legislature reporter?
Benjamin Alldritt, spokesman for former premier Rachel Notley's Alberta NDP, cut off WS reporter Art Green from receiving emails and other electronic devices vital for us to give a fair report on NDP doin's.
Alldritt alleges the Western Standard's negative coverage of the Alberta NDP, rather than its own conduct, endangered his staff and others because they were subjected to threatening emails. It's just not fair.
The term "fair" holds significant value for us at the Western Standard. It's a fundamental principle of traditional journalism where we abide by the FaB acronym, which stands for "fair and balanced reporting." That approach is the cornerstone of our storytelling process, ensuring we present accurate and unbiased information to our readers.
We believe every story deserves to be told with integrity and impartiality. Our commitment to fair reporting is what sets us apart from other media outlets. Well, that and the fact we have never — will never — accept government money. We strive to provide our readers with a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand, without any hidden agendas or biases.
Is the Western Standard a conservative-leaning publication? Absolutely. However, it's important to note any perceived bias is solely reflected in the opinions of our esteemed columnists, who're compensated for their diverse perspectives.
We make mistakes, every publication does — it's the bane of this business. However, when that does happen, we work quickly and diligently to correct the problem.
No, the communication challenge faced by the Alberta NDP doesn't stem from the content of our stories, but rather from the way in which we present them. In order to effectively engage with the party, it seems we must refine our storytelling techniques to meet their expectations.
As the kids say, "lol."
The thing is, Green will continue to cover Alberta's second party — it's not difficult to learn the times of a political party's press conferences or major announcements. They usually don't hide those things very well.
Ah, but here lies the dilemma. I'm constantly astounded by individuals who, simply because they're disseminating information, assume they have complete control over the message.
It's crucial to understand communication is a two-way street. While one may have the intention of conveying a specific message, the recipient's interpretation may differ. Therefore, it's essential to consider the audience and its perspective when communicating.
The NDP must also recognize once information is released, it's no longer solely in their control — it's subject to interpretation, dissemination, and even manipulation by others.
We're not manipulators here at the Western Standard. In fact, as fairly new kids on the block trying to make its bones in the news world, that's the last thing we'd ever do. You can trust us on that.
As a professional and trustworthy publication, we prioritize transparency and honesty in our reporting. Manipulation goes against our values and ethics, and we strive to provide our readers with accurate and unbiased information. You can rely on us to deliver the news with integrity and without any hidden agendas. That's one big reason I chose to work here.
The NDP might want to pronounce its own Commendation of the Dying on the WS, but we'll keep striving to remain loyal to our readers by delivering the truth the best we can.
Since that time Gil McGowan tried to bully Art Green but came off looking like an Antifa thug, is it possible that the NDP has a hate-on WS?
My fear is when Bill 11 is passed the criminal liberal PROGs will be able to stifle any new outlet they wish as "disinformation". I expect The Rebel will be first to suffer the federal criminals wrath.
I agree. The Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition has a big hate-on for Rebel News.
Not unexpected that it would come to this. The NDP is a socialist, centralist party that would prefer all its messaging be controlled by its politburo, untainted by editorial interpretation. In their minds, like absolutist clerics, only their own intepretation of their messaging qualifies as truth and thus as "real news".
So the NDP show that they don't want or even like fair and balanced reporting. They prefer reporters who tell flattering stories of them and what wonderful things they are doing. Except that shows that they want complete media control like a dictatorship so they never look bad. The NDP demonstrating again that they really don't believe in democracy or freedoms.
rianc[thumbup]
