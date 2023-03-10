notley portrait

Rachel Notley's NDP are just not getting the big picture. Shutting out a media outlet is not going to improve their image — quite the reverse in fact.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

I'm an old dog in the news biz, ancient enough to remember the adage: Don't get into a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel.

Unfortunately, the era of newspapers is rapidly fading away. Hell, let's be honest, it's been on life support for quite some time now. The industry has been given its last rites, and priests have been summoned to say goodbye.

Copy Editor

Mike D'Amour is the Copy Editor of the Western Standard based in Victoria, BC. He has worked as an investigative crime reporter at the Calgary Sun, Winnipeg Sun and other media outlets.

(6) comments

Since that time Gil McGowan tried to bully Art Green but came off looking like an Antifa thug, is it possible that the NDP has a hate-on WS?

My fear is when Bill 11 is passed the criminal liberal PROGs will be able to stifle any new outlet they wish as "disinformation". I expect The Rebel will be first to suffer the federal criminals wrath.

I agree. The Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition has a big hate-on for Rebel News.

Not unexpected that it would come to this. The NDP is a socialist, centralist party that would prefer all its messaging be controlled by its politburo, untainted by editorial interpretation. In their minds, like absolutist clerics, only their own intepretation of their messaging qualifies as truth and thus as "real news".

So the NDP show that they don't want or even like fair and balanced reporting. They prefer reporters who tell flattering stories of them and what wonderful things they are doing. Except that shows that they want complete media control like a dictatorship so they never look bad. The NDP demonstrating again that they really don't believe in democracy or freedoms.

rianc[thumbup]

