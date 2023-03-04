Hudson Bay

Looking out over Hudson Bay

 Kyle Jinx Wiki Commons

A year-round operation of double-hull tankers is not a problem for 12-month shipping via a west Hudson-Atlantic route. A Nunavik mining company shipping in that region of the Hudson Straight presently ships 12 months a year, 1,100 kilometers from the proposed western Hudson Bay port. Importantly, the shipping route would take western Canadian select and LNG, on tidal water to anywhere in the world. In addition LNG — as Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pointed out more than once — can be compressed with 25% less energy in the cold northern environment Hudson Bay offers. A west Hudson Route would be a similar distance as a Port of Montreal route to western Europe and would avoid the much higher cost and maintenance of pipeline shipping overland across half a continent.

In addition, no one has ever accused Saskatchewan and Manitoba of being mountainous.

