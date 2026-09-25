DAVIS-CLAYDON: Alberta independence could (accidentally) save Canada

James Davis-Claydon is a High River writer who arrived at his views on Alberta politics the hard way: by trying to make life work and discovering every pothole along the road. Let me start with a confession: I’m not a constitutional scholar or a political scientist, and I’m not one of those very serious people who go on CBC wearing a blazer and saying things like “fiscal federalism” while sipping a latte that costs more than my truck insurance. I’m just a guy with a brain injury who thinks slower than the average bureaucrat — which still puts me ahead of most of Ottawa.And here’s my idiot‑level take: if Alberta became independent and actually made its system work, it might be the best thing that ever happened to Canada. Yes, really. Alberta independence could accidentally save the whole country. Let me explain before someone in Toronto faints.Imagine Alberta breaks off and builds a flat tax, a functioning pension system, a sovereign wealth fund, cheap energy, low bureaucracy, fast services, a passport office that doesn’t require a ten-week spiritual journey, and a government that doesn’t need fourteen committees to approve a stapler. If Alberta did all of that, the rest of Canada would suddenly realize they could have been doing the same thing the entire time. Alberta’s success would become a giant neon sign pointing at Ottawa and asking why it insists on being so inefficient.Right now, Canada operates like a dysfunctional family: Alberta is the older sibling with a job, Ontario is the middle child who thinks it’s the main character, Quebec is the artsy kid demanding extra allowance, and the Maritimes are the toddlers eating glue. If Alberta leaves and proves it can run a lean, efficient system, the other provinces lose their excuses for overspending, over-taxing, over-regulating, and relying on federal transfers like teenagers relying on mom’s credit card. Alberta’s independence would force everyone else to consider actually managing their own finances — a wild concept..Ottawa hates being embarrassed. It can ignore protests, petitions, and angry premiers, but it cannot ignore being shown up. If Alberta runs a better pension, cheaper energy, faster services, a balanced budget, a functioning bureaucracy, a sovereign wealth fund, a citizen dividend, and a passport office that doesn’t collapse every six months, then Ottawa faces two choices: admit Alberta was right or fix its own system so it doesn’t look incompetent. Historically, governments only reform when someone else makes them look bad, so Alberta independence would become the ultimate peer pressure for grown‑ups.If Alberta’s system turns out cheaper, faster, simpler, and more efficient, other provinces will copy it — not because they want to or believe in it, but because they’ll have no choice. Citizens across Canada will start asking why Alberta’s electricity is half the price, why its tax system is simple, why it has a trillion‑dollar wealth fund, why its passport office works, why seniors receive a UBI, why food is cheaper, and why bureaucracy is lighter. Premiers will respond with the classic political line: “We’re working on it,” which is code for “We’re copying Alberta.”If Alberta proves that provinces can run their own pensions and programs, manage their own tax room, build their own wealth funds, streamline bureaucracy, reduce costs, and innovate, then other provinces will demand the same autonomy. Not independence — autonomy. Canada would shift into a model where provinces handle more, Ottawa handles less, bureaucracy shrinks, efficiency grows, spending stabilizes, and everyone stops pretending Ottawa is the only adult in the room. That’s not breaking Canada, that’s fixing it.Canada’s biggest problem is that it’s too centralized and too bureaucratic. If Alberta leaves and proves a better model works, Canada will be forced to decentralize, modernize, streamline, innovate, and stop treating provinces like children. Alberta independence could become the shock therapy Canada needs — not because Alberta wants to save Canada, but because Alberta wants to save itself, and Canada would benefit from the example.If Alberta independence works, it won’t just help Alberta. It will embarrass Ottawa, pressure provinces, expose inefficiencies, inspire reform, and force Canada to grow up. Alberta independence could be the best thing that ever happened to Canada — even if Canada doesn’t realize it yet. And if a guy with a brain injury can figure that out, maybe the rest of the country can too.James Davis-Claydon is a High River writer who arrived at his views on Alberta politics the hard way: by trying to make life work and discovering every pothole along the road.