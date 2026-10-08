DAVIS-CLAYDON: Concerns about third‑party influence in Alberta’s referendum campaign

James Davis-Claydon is a High River writer who arrived at his views on Alberta politics the hard way: by trying to make life work and discovering every pothole along the road. I'm not using my usual sarcastic tone in this opinion piece because this one is serious and way too important.As Alberta moves through its referendum period, questions have begun to surface about the role and conduct of certain third‑party advertisers. One group in particular, Forever Canadian, has drawn attention for the scale of its activities, the nature of its messaging, and the demographics it appears to be targeting. While no formal evidence has been produced to substantiate wrongdoing, a growing number of observations have raised legitimate concerns worth discussing.Forever Canadian has recently been designated a third-party advertiser (TPA) by Elections Alberta, which means it must now disclose referendum‑related expenses and contributions. This requirement is intended to ensure transparency and prevent prohibited funding from influencing the democratic process. However, the group’s operations — concerts featuring well‑known artists, a branded bus tour, professional media production, and extensive outreach — have led some observers to question whether its spending fits within Alberta’s strict advertising limits. There is also speculation that some of its funding may originate outside the province, which would be prohibited under the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act. At this stage, these concerns remain unproven, but they reflect a broader unease about the scale of the group’s campaign.More troubling are anecdotal reports suggesting that Forever Canadian representatives have visited seniors’ homes and community centres, allegedly sharing misleading or exaggerated claims about the consequences of the referendum. According to these accounts, some seniors were told that their pensions or even their Canadian citizenship could be at risk depending on how they vote or whether they signed certain petitions. These stories have not been formally verified, and without documentation or witness statements, they cannot form the basis of an official complaint. Still, the consistency of the anecdotes has raised concerns about whether vulnerable populations are being targeted with fear‑based messaging..The challenge, of course, is that influence — once exerted — cannot be undone. Even if future disclosures or investigations reveal irregularities in funding or conduct, the emotional impact of such messaging on seniors may already have shaped opinions. Meanwhile, younger Albertans and families, who are facing significant economic pressures, may not be mobilized to the same degree. Their voices are essential to a balanced democratic outcome, yet they are often the hardest to reach and the least likely to vote.None of these concerns prove wrongdoing. They do, however, highlight the importance of transparency, accountability, and broad civic engagement. As Elections Alberta continues its oversight role, it will be up to all Albertans — young and old — to stay informed, ask questions, and participate fully in the democratic process.No matter where anyone stands on Alberta’s referendum, voting is essential. This decision will shape the province’s future for decades, influencing everything from our economy to the opportunities available to our children and grandchildren. This referendum isn’t just another political moment — it’s a generational turning point, and staying silent means letting others decide the direction Alberta takes. Whether someone supports the proposal or opposes it, showing up to vote ensures their voice is part of the outcome and that the future we build reflects the full diversity of people who call this province home.James Davis-Claydon is a High River writer who arrived at his views on Alberta politics the hard way: by trying to make life work and discovering every pothole along the road.