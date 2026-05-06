DEALS FOR YOUR DOLLAR: Comparing Alberta grocery prices

In these tough economic times, every dollar counts — especially when it comes to grocery shopping. A comparison of a standard 10-item basket across four major chains — Walmart, Real Canadian Superstore, FreshCo, and Safeway — shows a gap of up to $40 per trip, underscoring how store choice alone can significantly impact household budgets.The comparison is based on a typical grocery list: milk, apples, cheese, coffee, meat, bread, butter, frozen meals, pasta, and eggs — staples found in many Canadian homes..A look at the grocers' website shows a clear difference:Real Canadian Superstore: $65–$80Walmart: $70–$85FreshCo: $70–$90Safeway: $85–$110While individual prices fluctuate weekly, the overall pattern remains consistent: discount retailers offer lower total costs, while full-service stores command a premium.Even looking at the average cost of 2L milk, as an example, we can see a noticeable distinction:Real Canadian Superstore: $5.60 - $6Walmart: $5.50FreshCo: $6Safeway: $6.50 - $8.Among the four, Real Canadian Superstore emerges as the most economical for a full basket.The chain’s reliance on private-label brands and bulk pricing has a key advantage. Shoppers who opt for No Name-branded and store-brand products like pasta, bread, and pantry goods, can see noticeable savings.Walmart remains a strong competitor, offering consistently low prices on staples such as eggs, bread, and dairy, making it a reliable choice for shoppers who prefer predictable costs over chasing weekly deals. However, it's bulk items or promotional meat pricing can be a pricier choice..While FreshCo's prices are generally competitive, it often trails slightly behind other retailers. This may be due to a narrower range of ultra-low-cost private-label products and less aggressive bulk pricing.At the higher end, Safeway stands out as the most expensive option for the same basket of goods. The chain offers a broader selection of prepared foods, deli services, and a more traditional supermarket experience with features that come with higher operating costs.For consumers focused strictly on price, those extras may not justify the difference. The same basket can cost $15 to $30 more per visit compared to discount competitors.With food prices still elevated across Canada, even modest savings per trip can add up. With food prices still elevated across Canada, even modest savings per trip can add up.