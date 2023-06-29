Timothy Denton

Timothy Denton, chair of the Internet Society of Canada Chapter, is a former CRTC national Commissioner.

 Dahlia Katz

Timothy Denton is a former CRTC national commissioner. Based in North Hatley, Que., he is chair of the Internet Society of Canada Chapter, which held its annual general meeting this week.

In this message to its members he outlines the threats to freedom of expression and other liberties being posed by those who aspire to control the internet.

Tags

(5) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Two things need to happen to save Canada. Firstly, The general population needs to wake up to the fact our news is fake. Secondly, Ontario needs wake up and realize that JT is not a Liberal, he is a communist.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I have some of my children who have Alexa in their homes, it is intolerable, the constant asking, the constant “Alexa play this” “Alexa what is ???” My feeling is, go read a book about it, if you really want to know. Then thee is the inevitable move coming from government, to monitor these home devices for “wrong speak” you know for the usual reasons. “Our own security”. We are living in dangerous times, government allowing chaos is our streets and homes, so they can regulate our safety, 24/7 monitoring of average people, the attacks from multinationals like banks and big business at the request of big government to censor and seize bank accounts and even close bank accounts because you don’t follow government edicts, it is scary and it is going to get worse if we, the people do not wake up and stop it.

Report Add Reply
westmeetseast
westmeetseast

Excellent article. As for Michael Geist and Peter Menzies, who has ever heard of them? As in an astounding # of Canadians have not heard of the WEF or ... a long list I could provide. I lose hope some days.

Report Add Reply
reallynotreally
reallynotreally

I already find my nightly televised News to be mostly a messaging service than actual journalism. They generally only provide part of a story to support their political point of view which means research is required to find the pertinent information to get a better understanding of the Complete story. Removing the ability to research will only limit speech and thought and get us all moving down the same path and thinking and saying the same things. Propaganda!

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

reallynotreally [thumbup] They're carpet-bombing us with the current narrative. Televised (and AM radio) is just painful. I can only take it in small doses. OTOH, a commenter here once suggested reading the website for GB News. I find that is a very good site for my daily world news "fix".

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.