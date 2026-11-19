Kayla deRegt is a certified teacher and ATA member. She is also an independent school society member and Executive Director for Students First Alberta.Despite Alberta's relative academic success when compared to the rest of Canada and the world, it would be remiss to ignore that Alberta has been in a steady academic decline over the past 10 years.The societal impact if we stay the course will be detrimental. Over the last decade, Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) literacy scores in Alberta dropped by 33 points, which is the equivalent of 1.5 grade levels. That is a statistic that should not, and cannot, be ignored.So how did we get here?Excessive screen time undoubtedly plays a major role. Research shows that prolonged time spent on individual devices negatively affects executive functions, particularly working memory, emotional regulation, cognitive flexibility, and attention.Maybe equally significant is the academic practice of balanced literacy rather than phonics and explicit instruction.Balanced literacy goes by many different names, perhaps most commonly recognized as "discovery learning" or "problem-based and inquiry learning." This pedagogy asserts that students should be able to guess words or meanings by comparing text to pictures or by looking at several different texts. Teachers are expected to individualize the learning experience to each student's unique needs and interests.In the name of discovery learning, students are often left feeling frustrated and confused..According to a new report from the Aristotle Foundation, optimal literacy learning happens through explicit, systematic construction of decoding skills and phonological and morphological awareness — understanding the sounds in words and how words are put together. This is called structured literacy.Too often, faculties of education and teacher unions reject the science behind structured literacy in favour of instruction that is hinged on a teacher's professional judgement. However professional that judgement may be, the evidence is clear that without explicit instruction and frequent evaluation to determine appropriate interventions, student learning suffers.And that's what the focus should be on, isn't it? What is best for student learning?Thankfully, Alberta is taking steps in the right direction. In 2022, a new English Language Arts curriculum was introduced that has a stronger focus on structured literacy. Additionally, beginning this fall, school authorities are required to conduct literacy screenings for all students in kindergarten to Grade 5. According to Alberta Education, these screenings are not intended to measure student mastery of the curriculum but instead support teachers in determining where intervention is needed.Another important aspect of these changes is that school authorities must share screening results with parents to ensure families are informed and involved.A study from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows that the extent to which schools nurture positive relationships with families — and vice versa — makes all the difference in student attendance, behaviour, academics, and social skills.Encouraging open dialogue with families will help parents and caregivers better communicate with and support their children.Alberta is making positive changes to course-correct, but more must be done.As important as screeners are, their success hinges on the government's funding and schools' implementation of structured literacy intervention strategies.As well, faculties of education should examine the success of their current balanced literacy approaches and reform how they train future teachers to reflect strategies that have been proven to increase student success.And finally, the government should re-evaluate the usage of screens, digital textbooks, and digital learning, especially in the lower grades. Several European countries, including Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, are moving towards screen-free classrooms in hopes that it will create better conditions for children to concentrate and develop their writing and reading skills.Families also need to take an active role in supervising and providing boundaries around device usage at home. These steps will almost certainly begin to curb our current literacy trend.In short, students in Alberta deserve the very best pedagogy approaches in education. While the Alberta government is making steps in the right direction, there is still work to be done to ensure the next generation of learners is set up for success.Kayla deRegt is a certified teacher and ATA member. She is also an independent school society member and Executive Director for Students First Alberta.