Opinion

DEREGT: The education war in Alberta

Capping class sizes won't fix dysregulated, screen-addicted kids disrupting every lesson. Here's what the research actually says.
Cell phones in basket
Cell phones in basketImage courtesy of CBC
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Alberta
Education
Opinion
Opinion Column
screen addiction

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