DEREGT: The education war in Alberta

Kayla deRegt is a certified teacher and an ATA member. She is also an independent school society member and Executive Director for Students First Alberta.The past 6 months in Alberta have made one thing abundantly clear — there is a problem with education in our province. While most can agree on the problem, the solution, however, becomes a source of passionate debate. While on strike in October, the ATA reiterated many times that they would not be satisfied until there were caps on classroom sizes. But does classroom size play the biggest role in student achievement? Contrary to popular belief, research from John Hattie indicates that factors like reduced class size have a much smaller, sometimes negligible, effect on student achievement compared to teacher expertise. This tells us something important: teachers can effectively teach large classes so long as they are employing strong pedagogical practices. Where we see large class sizes become a problem is when class size is combined with a high number of students with complex learning and behaviour needs. Constant interruptions and concern for student safety make teaching conditions nearly impossible. Let’s get to the root of why we are seeing increasingly complex classrooms and what we can do about it. Research continues to exemplify the negative effects of excessive screen time on a developing brain. Increased digital use coincides with a decrease in engagement with nature and real-life interactions. This obstructs the ability of children to interpret and regulate emotions, fuels aggressive conduct, and harms their psychological health in general..Unfortunately, teachers have no control over the amount of screen time their students have access to while at home. Too often, students come to school bleary-eyed and dysregulated after a long night of gaming and scrolling. Both teachers and students pay the price. Managing kids who are unable to focus and who struggle to interact with their peers becomes a logistical nightmare. School boards should be making a concerted effort to educate and equip parents about the effects of excessive screen time. Only by raising awareness and helping parents set boundaries can the screen time crisis be reigned in. Families play a crucial role in managing and reducing digital use. The CBC recently surveyed with participation from more than 6,000 teachers across Alberta. An interesting finding was that the vast majority of teachers (89%) agreed that there were children in regular classrooms today who would be better served in a specialized program for kids with needs similar to their own.Often, the public argument is made that all kids, regardless of their specific learning or behaviour needs, should be fully integrated into a properly funded public education classroom. Yet, the CBC survey also showed that teachers are evenly split in their support of this. .Too often, teachers struggle to manage and teach in an environment where highly complex students interrupt the learning and safety of others. Increasingly complex classrooms do not allow either typical learners nor diverse learners to flourish.The answers for some students may lie in a combination of one-on-one support and individualized instruction, all within a regular classroom. Yet others might benefit from a specialized classroom. Because of student individuality, many options should be available to students with complex learning and behavioural needs. This is where independent and charter schools step in. Families know their children best. When presented with affordable and accessible options, families can discern what their child needs and find a school where those needs can best be met. As well, independent and charter schools are governed locally, which leads to a strong ability for schools to respond and adapt to the needs and requests of their parent body.When the root of classroom complexity is addressed, we see a real need to strengthen family engagement. Parents play a critical role in managing kids' technology use. A concerted effort needs to be made by school boards across our province to educate parents on the effects of excessive screen time. Finally, expanding access to school choice options will help alleviate the pressure of classroom complexity by tailoring learning environments around specific student needs, creating spaces of inclusion and belonging. Kayla deRegt is a certified teacher and an ATA member. She is also an independent school society member and Executive Director for Students First Alberta.