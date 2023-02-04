Milch Cow 1100 wide

A 1915 cartoon in the Grain Growers' Guide expressed a popular western concern that has its echoes today. In the article below, writer Gregory Girard challenges an assertion published in a recent edition of 'Alberta Views,' that Quebec sovereingtists are just interested in protecting their culture, while Alberta sovereigntists are all about money. Not so, he says: Quebec loves the money it receives from the rest of Canada, much of it from the West.

 Glenbow Museum

I can only presume Jared Wesley and Lisa Young, authors of 'We (Mostly) Like Canada,' do not travel to, know much about or have friends from Quebec.

This line in their article must surely presuppose such: “Unlike sovereigntists in Quebec motivated by a desire to protect their culture, we find Alberta separatists are preoccupied with fiscal and economic issues.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

guest688
guest688

Nicely put Canadian in Western Canada, and to your point;

• Saskatchewan Sovereignty Act

o Grants the Saskatchewan Legislature absolute discretion to refuse to enforce any piece of federal legislation or judicial decision that intrudes on Saskatchewan’s provincial rights, or that unfairly attack the interests of Saskatchewan’s’ People

• Create a Ministry of Independence Preparation

o This ministry will prepare Saskatchewan for independence from Canada

o Write a Constitution of Saskatchewan

o Enter into discussions with Alberta, Manitoba, Northern B.C., Northwest territories, Yukon, and other like minded jurisdictions to form a new country within the Northwest region and Prairies.

o Develop a transportation corridor in the north to James Bay, Hudson Bay

• Abolish the governor General of Saskatchewan

• End governance relationship with England

• Creation of the Saskatchewan Provincial Police Force (SPF)

o Replaces the RCMP in Saskatchewan and municipalities without an established local police force, with an Saskatchewan Police Force accountable to Saskatchewan’s Solicitor General.

o Notice will be given to the RCMP and Federal Government that the RCMP training facility in Saskatchewan will be closed with a reasonable time not to exceed 2 years

o The Oath of Office for the SPF and municipal police forces in Saskatchewan will be to the Constitution of Saskatchewan not to a foreign power

o No RCMP active or retired will be eligible to join or train the SPF members

• Saskatchewan Independent Banking Act

o Expands the number of provincially regulated financial institutions across Saskatchewan

• Saskatchewan Judicial Independence Act

o All future judicial appointments in Saskatchewan to be nominated by the Government of Saskatchewan (current members of the judiciary remain in place)

• Establish international trade and market access relationships independent of the Federal Government

o Trade with Asia and Europe specifically for Oil/Gas as an initial strategy

• The official language of Saskatchewan will be English

o Discussion with indigenous leaders to determine if Cree to be included in the Saskatchewan Official Act

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Leave? Maybe escape is a better term? The West didn't want to be taken over by Canada, that is why Canada had to use troops to enforce their will on the West and North.

Why remain part of a Confederation that is openly hostile, attacking our peoples, cultures, economies and industries while continuing to plunder the fruits of our labour and resources?

Ending Confederation is also good for Canada. John A and all supporters of Confederation really did want to build a "Nation of Note".

Building that Nation of Note came to a grinding halt when Canadians used force to invade their neighbours to the West and North. Since then Canada has had to act as oppressors.

Canada created the paramilitary force RCMP based on the Royal Irish Constabulary because they needed a similar job to be done. Oppress Western and Northern colonies of Canada using all and any means necessary

Any means necessary have been used ever since. That is something Western Canadians are reminded of when they notice the lack of Nationalist parties and choices on their ballots, most notably the lack of a WEXIT Canada option.

Free of their colonies Canadians will once again have a chance to become a Nation of Note, or continue as they are. The future Canada has planned for the West is very dark, it will stain Canada forever. The West can prevent that by just walking away.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.