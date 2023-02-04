A 1915 cartoon in the Grain Growers' Guide expressed a popular western concern that has its echoes today. In the article below, writer Gregory Girard challenges an assertion published in a recent edition of 'Alberta Views,' that Quebec sovereingtists are just interested in protecting their culture, while Alberta sovereigntists are all about money. Not so, he says: Quebec loves the money it receives from the rest of Canada, much of it from the West.
I can only presume Jared Wesley and Lisa Young, authors of 'We (Mostly) Like Canada,' do not travel to, know much about or have friends from Quebec.
This line in their article must surely presuppose such: “Unlike sovereigntists in Quebec motivated by a desire to protect their culture, we find Alberta separatists are preoccupied with fiscal and economic issues.”
I was raised in Eastern Canada and have plenty of friends and family there. This should give me some credibility to strongly dispute the idea that Quebec sovereignty is “motivated by a desire to protect their culture.”
Yes, the veneer has “culture” plastered all over it, and no doubt the movement began as this. But as almost anyone who has moved to Alberta from Quebec will tell you under that veneer is a greed which the West only now is coming to believe exists.
The authors may say, “we find …” but where did they “find” this conclusion to be true?
The truth is Alberta is fleeced of too much wealth by the cash-cow named culture, which miraculously milks for decades. Prime Minister Trudeau just announced this year Quebec will draw another $14 billion via transfer payments out of the rest of Canada. This, even though it's had its provincial budget balanced more often than any other province over the last 20 years!
How do they get away with it? Because of people like Wesley and Young who, though they work in academia, seem to not engage in critical thinking. Call it naïve, ignorant, or just gullible; call it what you want, but I can tell you Quebec insiders laugh at such blindness all the way to the bank. I am dead serious when I say they think of Western Canada (anything west of Sault St. Marie, to be accurate) as a colony and to be treated as such.
It's a place to sell their goods and invest their money while giving little in return. Quebec prefers oil from the Saudis, while, the West cannot sell oil via Canada’s West Coast, because the Liberal government of Quebec-born Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shut down the Pacific pipeline projects, forcing us to sell our crude oil to Sarnia and the US for a heavily discounted price!
Until you lived east for a while, you would not believe the greed of those who, among insiders, are known as the Laurentian Elites in Toronto and Montreal, who run the real body politic. It is not the average Quebecer, though they know how the game is playe;:bilingualism simply ensures their disproportionate influence in federalism.
Their arrogance is toward the West, patting Alberta on the head. Trudeau calls out the provinces on Canada Day and forgets Alberta. We are but a colony to them. That's the message.
Even the four most eastern Canadian provinces are constantly on the lookout for their big brother just to the West, lest it try to take over their essential industries and hold them hostage for yet more cash. Consider the Churchill Falls hydroelectric dam in Labrador.
According to the CBC, “From the signing of the contract in 1969 to 2019, Hydro-Québec made profits of close to $28 billion, compared with just $2 billion for Newfoundland and Labrador.”
Finally, Alberta and Saskatchewan governments figured out it really is about money, not culture. The game is up. Almost all of what they're proposing is merely what Quebec already does to the federal government (that is, the rest of Canada) financially. And hopefully they are just getting started.
Alberta and Saskatchewan have had enough. And this is long, long overdue.
Separation does not mean leaving Canada. Separation means, “No longer suckers. We're a nation, too.”
Charles D'Espeville is a writer based near Edmonton
(2) comments
Nicely put Canadian in Western Canada, and to your point;
• Saskatchewan Sovereignty Act
o Grants the Saskatchewan Legislature absolute discretion to refuse to enforce any piece of federal legislation or judicial decision that intrudes on Saskatchewan’s provincial rights, or that unfairly attack the interests of Saskatchewan’s’ People
• Create a Ministry of Independence Preparation
o This ministry will prepare Saskatchewan for independence from Canada
o Write a Constitution of Saskatchewan
o Enter into discussions with Alberta, Manitoba, Northern B.C., Northwest territories, Yukon, and other like minded jurisdictions to form a new country within the Northwest region and Prairies.
o Develop a transportation corridor in the north to James Bay, Hudson Bay
• Abolish the governor General of Saskatchewan
• End governance relationship with England
• Creation of the Saskatchewan Provincial Police Force (SPF)
o Replaces the RCMP in Saskatchewan and municipalities without an established local police force, with an Saskatchewan Police Force accountable to Saskatchewan’s Solicitor General.
o Notice will be given to the RCMP and Federal Government that the RCMP training facility in Saskatchewan will be closed with a reasonable time not to exceed 2 years
o The Oath of Office for the SPF and municipal police forces in Saskatchewan will be to the Constitution of Saskatchewan not to a foreign power
o No RCMP active or retired will be eligible to join or train the SPF members
• Saskatchewan Independent Banking Act
o Expands the number of provincially regulated financial institutions across Saskatchewan
• Saskatchewan Judicial Independence Act
o All future judicial appointments in Saskatchewan to be nominated by the Government of Saskatchewan (current members of the judiciary remain in place)
• Establish international trade and market access relationships independent of the Federal Government
o Trade with Asia and Europe specifically for Oil/Gas as an initial strategy
• The official language of Saskatchewan will be English
o Discussion with indigenous leaders to determine if Cree to be included in the Saskatchewan Official Act
Leave? Maybe escape is a better term? The West didn't want to be taken over by Canada, that is why Canada had to use troops to enforce their will on the West and North.
Why remain part of a Confederation that is openly hostile, attacking our peoples, cultures, economies and industries while continuing to plunder the fruits of our labour and resources?
Ending Confederation is also good for Canada. John A and all supporters of Confederation really did want to build a "Nation of Note".
Building that Nation of Note came to a grinding halt when Canadians used force to invade their neighbours to the West and North. Since then Canada has had to act as oppressors.
Canada created the paramilitary force RCMP based on the Royal Irish Constabulary because they needed a similar job to be done. Oppress Western and Northern colonies of Canada using all and any means necessary
Any means necessary have been used ever since. That is something Western Canadians are reminded of when they notice the lack of Nationalist parties and choices on their ballots, most notably the lack of a WEXIT Canada option.
Free of their colonies Canadians will once again have a chance to become a Nation of Note, or continue as they are. The future Canada has planned for the West is very dark, it will stain Canada forever. The West can prevent that by just walking away.
