Opinion

DI CLEMENTE: Alberta submits independence legal briefs, while Quebec breaks the locks

From the Clarity Act to Ottawa's political maneuvering, Alberta's independence movement lacks the one thing Quebec always understood: power is never granted, it's taken.
Alberta and Quebec locking arms
Alberta and Quebec locking armsImage courtesy of AI
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Alberta
Quebec
Danielle Smith
Mark Carney
Opinion
Western
Western Independence
Opinion Column
Clarity Act
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Western Standard
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