DI CLEMENTE: Alberta submits independence legal briefs, while Quebec breaks the locks

Vince Di Clemente is a Montreal-based screenwriter and film producer, and former Director of Community Relations for the Equality Party.I spent the mid-1990s as the Director of Community Relations for The Equality Party, working shoulder to shoulder with its leader, Keith Henderson. In the high-stakes aftermath of the 1995 referendum, we were the tip of the political spear, shoving a big stick into the spokes of le projet national — the separatist movement on the precipice of fracturing the country to achieve its goals.We managed to stall the secessionist momentum with a simple but brutal warning: "If Canada is divisible, so is Quebec." It was a tactical line in the sand that arguably saved the country.As a hardcore federalist until five minutes ago, now turned rabid Quebec sovereigntist, I’ve spent the last few months watching the independence debate in the rest of Canada, shaking my head at my paisans who want to cook a big pollo cacciatore, but are too squeamish to pluck and skin the chicken.To my Western friends: you clearly want the crown, but you can’t handle the weight.The political temperature between Ottawa and Alberta has risen, but let’s not call it boiling. The truth is that the threat out of Western Canada is pure political theatre — heavy on the smoke … not so much on the sizzle..While Alberta nationalists circulate impotent memes on social media and sign lame petitions begging Ottawa for "dialogue," they are ignoring the only template that ever actually turned the volume way past eleven: the Quebec playbook.History shows that the Feds don't hand over power because of a polite request or a well-drafted legal brief from a hard-nosed lawyer like Jeffrey Rath — God love him. Leveraged power isn’t gifted; it’s taken through decades of uncompromising friction. Quebec made being "the same" completely impossible for the federal government to manage.If Alberta wants to protect its wealth and sovereignty, it must stop playing by Ottawa’s rules. The Saskatchewan First Act and Alberta’s upcoming October referendum are interesting starts, but they lack the teeth of a true exit strategy.Alberta's tactics remain fundamentally timid.Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) — the only federal leader with the spine to admit the current system is a predatory sham — rightly sees the merit in Alberta’s independence. He knows that Canada is no longer a partnership of provinces, but a hostage situation overseen by a bloated federal bureaucracy..But come on, Max, get your head out of the clouds and do something! We need you in Ottawa. What would it take for you to go after those few extra votes you need so your strong presence can make a real impact on that bunch of woke clowns? Team up with the Conservatives? If you're truly a worthy representative of the Canadian people, you should seriously consider dropping the posturing and doing what needs to be done.Alberta is too easily outmaneuvered. Prime Minister Mark Carney decisively neutered Premier Smith’s bravado, publicly dismissing her referendum strategy as nothing more than a "dangerous bluff" akin to Brexit. Carney then went on the record to unilaterally move the goalposts, declaring that a simple democratic majority of 50% plus one is "absolutely not" enough to break up the country.And how did Alberta respond? With legalistic, polite whimpering. Carney is piously weaponizing the federal Clarity Act, yet Alberta remains paralyzed by its own decorum.The Quebec political apparatchiks don't ask Ottawa for permission. Under its new leader, Christine Fréchette, the CAQ is locking horns with the Feds. At the same time, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon’s sovereignist Parti Québécois clings to a razor-thin lead at 30% in the polls, fighting off a surging Quebec Liberal Party to take the reins this October. Quebec understands that you don't debate the jailer; you break the locks.Meanwhile, the state of Parliament in Ottawa is pathetic. Carney hasn't just executed a power grab; he’s practically performed an extraction of Canadian democracy. Without a single new vote cast in a general election, Carney manufactured a majority through backroom deals..The recent floor-crossings by unscrupulous Conservative MPs in Ottawa — spearheaded by a modern-day Judas, Marilyn Gladu — have permanently stained the capital. They have proven that Ottawa's "stability" is bought with the currency of voter betrayal.This spineless circumvention is unprecedented in Canadian history.It's time for an alliance, however arm’s-length, between the only two adult provinces in the room. Quebec and Alberta don't need to like each other; they just need to coordinate the dismantling of a machine that is draining the lifeblood out of both of them.Canada's application for Medical Assistance in Dying has effectively been filed. After ten excruciating years of Trudeau hijinks and the consolidated Carney power grab, the rot is terminal.It is now up to Quebec and Alberta to ensure the procedure is executed with precision and lead a raucous funeral procession straight to the doorstep of the Laurentian elites.We aren’t looking for a "Quiet Revolution" anymore. We’re looking for the exit — and we’re taking the door frame with us.Vince Di Clemente is a Montreal-based screenwriter and film producer (see IMDb), and former Director of Community Relations for the Equality Party. His commentary has appeared in Maclean’s and numerous times in The Montreal Gazette.