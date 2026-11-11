Opinion

DIOTTE: Canada's military is silencing chaplains while Parliament still prays

A new Armed Forces policy confuses neutrality with censorship, and grieving soldiers and families deserve better.
Kerry Diotte is the Conservative Member of Parliament for Edmonton-Griesbach.
Kerry Diotte is the Conservative Member of Parliament for Edmonton-Griesbach.
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Canadian Armed Forces
Prayer
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