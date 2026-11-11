DIOTTE: Canada's military is silencing chaplains while Parliament still prays

Kerry Diotte is a longtime journalist and current Conservative member of Parliament for Edmonton-Griesbach.(I prepared this speech after learning that Canadian Forces policy instructs military chaplains not to offer prayers or mention God at public functions.)“Almighty God,“We give thanks for the great blessings bestowed upon Canada and its citizens, including the gifts of freedom, opportunity, and peace we enjoy.“We pray for our Sovereign, King Charles III, and the Governor General.“Guide us in our deliberations as members of Parliament and strengthen us in our awareness of our duties and responsibilities.“Grant us wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to preserve this country’s blessings for all and to make sound laws and wise decisions.Amen.”These familiar words resonate with every member of Parliament in Canada’s House of Commons. They are the very words the House Speaker recites at the beginning of our Wednesday parliamentary sessions, becoming an integral part of our institution’s tradition. These words implore for wisdom, understanding, guidance, and the ability to make sound decisions for the people we serve.However, under the Canadian Armed Forces’ policy on spiritual reflections, military chaplains delivering remarks at certain official ceremonies are prohibited from offering this prayer.Consider this for a moment. In the House of Commons, we commence our proceedings by seeking Almighty God’s wisdom and guidance. Yet, military chaplains, many of whom have dedicated their lives to faith and service, face restrictions on offering such prayers at official military ceremonies..How can Parliament acknowledge the value of prayer while simultaneously restricting the very individuals whose calling is to provide spiritual guidance from doing so in certain public settings? I believe this is a question worth asking and deserves a serious response.I want to share my personal perspective on this issue. I was raised in the Catholic faith, taught by nuns, and guided by priests. I am deeply grateful for this education and the values it instilled in me.Faith was part of my upbringing. It was part of my education. And it helped shape the person I became.I was taught the importance of treating others with respect.Of helping people who are less fortunate.Of being honest, taking responsibility for my actions, and trying to do what’s right.And, Mr. Speaker, I welcomed having religion as part of my education.I still appreciate it today.Now, I recognize that not everyone in this House shares my religious beliefs.Not every Canadian grew up Catholic.Not every Canadian belongs to a church, synagogue, mosque, temple, or any other place of worship.And that is perfectly fine.We’re free to believe. We’re free not to believe. And we should be free to express those beliefs without being made to feel that they’re something to hide.That freedom is fundamental to who we are as Canadians.Let’s consider the role of a military chaplain.These are people who provide comfort during some of the most difficult moments imaginable.They sit with service members who are struggling with grief.And they stand alongside families who are mourning the loss of someone who made the ultimate sacrifice.And for many chaplains, that work is rooted in their faith.Their religious beliefs are not some inconvenient part of their profession.Their faith is often the very reason they entered that profession in the first place..Yet, the Canadian Armed Forces introduced a new policy in July 2026 that places restrictions on religious expression during official military ceremonies.The policy requires chaplains to provide spiritual reflections rather than religious prayers at certain events where military personnel are expected or required to attend.The military says its objective is to maintain religious neutrality and ensure that all service members feel included.I understand the importance of respecting the different faiths, backgrounds, and beliefs of those who serve.But I believe we must ask whether restricting religious prayer at official ceremonies is the best way to achieve that respect.Does respecting religious diversity require us to remove religious expression?Or should we be looking for ways to recognize and accommodate the different beliefs that exist within our military?I believe there’s an important distinction between respecting someone’s right not to participate in prayer and preventing a chaplain from offering one.Faith has played an important role in the lives of Canadians for generations.And while different religions may have different teachings, traditions, and beliefs, many share a remarkably similar message.Be kind to others.Help those who are struggling.Show compassion.Live honestly.Take responsibility for your actions.Strive to become a better person.Are those not values we should all be encouraging?I am certainly not suggesting that religion is the only source of morality.But I am saying that religious faith has long been one important source of those values.We shouldn’t be shying away from faith simply because people express it differently.We should be respecting those differences.I want to return to the prayer with which I opened my remarks..We ask Almighty God to give us wisdom.We ask for knowledge and understanding.We ask for help in preserving the blessings of this country.And we ask for the ability to make good laws and wise decisions.Now, I would ask my colleagues opposite:What’s offensive about asking for wisdom?What’s wrong with expressing gratitude for the freedoms and opportunities we enjoy?What’s harmful about asking for guidance to make better decisions?I also think about the importance of tradition.Canada has a long and proud military history.For generations, prayers have been offered at military ceremonies, commemorations, and gatherings.I recognize that not everyone finds comfort in prayer.But I don’t believe we should have to choose between respecting those differences and preserving meaningful traditions.I want to be clear about something.The current military policy does not prevent chaplains from practising their faith altogether.They can still provide religious counselling, lead worship services, and offer prayers in appropriate religious settings.That’s an important distinction.But the question before us is whether the restrictions placed on their public role have gone too far.And whether we can find a better approach that respects both religious freedom and the diversity of our Armed Forces.Because the work of a chaplain is not simply to deliver carefully chosen words at a ceremony.It’s to serve people.To provide comfort..To help people find meaning in difficult circumstances.And, when appropriate, to draw upon the faith traditions that have helped generations of Canadians through war, loss, and hardship.I have always believed that we should judge people by how they treat others.By their character.By their integrity.By their willingness to help those around them.And if someone’s faith inspires them to become a kinder, more compassionate, and more responsible person, I see that as something positive.Not something we should discourage.I would hope that every member of this House, regardless of their religious beliefs, can appreciate the importance of allowing Canadians to draw strength from their faith.Particularly those who serve in our Armed Forces.These are men and women who have volunteered to defend the freedoms we enjoy.And one of those freedoms is freedom of conscience and religion.It’s protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.It belongs to Canadians of every faith.And it belongs equally to those who have no religious faith at all.I will finish where I began.With the prayer we hear in the House of Commons.I am grateful that those words remain part of our parliamentary tradition.And I believe we should carefully consider why similar words are restricted when spoken by a military chaplain at an official ceremony..Faith should not be something Canadians feel they have to hide.Religious freedom should not be something we celebrate in principle but struggle to accommodate in practice.And respecting the diversity of our Armed Forces should not prevent us from having a thoughtful discussion about the place of prayer in our military traditions.We can respect different beliefs.We can honour different traditions.And we can recognize that Canadians find strength, comfort, and purpose in different ways.Those principles don’t have to be in conflict.I believe we owe it to our military members, their families, and the chaplains who serve them to find a way forward that respects all of them.Let us protect freedom of religion.Let us respect the faith of those who serve.And let us never forget that the freedoms our military defends include the freedom to believe.I say “Amen” to all of that.Kerry Diotte is a longtime journalist and current Conservative member of Parliament for Edmonton-Griesbach.