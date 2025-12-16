Opinion

DOBRER: An open letter from an angry Canadian Jew

Enough with the parade of platitudes — we demand action.
Memorial to victims of the Sydney terrorist attack
Memorial to victims of the Sydney terrorist attackScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Terrorism
Antisemitism
Jews
Sydney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Islamism

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news