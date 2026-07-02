Opinion

DONOVAN: Carney’s ‘shoebox’ condo bailout rewards developers — and sticks taxpayers with the bill

Ottawa’s condo conversion plan could shield developers from losses instead of letting housing prices fall to levels Canadians can actually afford.
Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building
Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery buildingWalid Tamtam
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