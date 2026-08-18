Opinion

DONOVAN: Danielle Smith’s immigration hypocrisy — Alberta quietly flooding rural towns with immigrants

While taking on Ottawa over unsustainable mass immigration, Premier Smith is actively funnelling foreign labour into small-town Alberta — without local consent.
Alberta Tim Horton's worker resting bare feet on table
Alberta Tim Horton's worker resting bare feet on tableScreenshot
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Jason Kenney
Immigration
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rural immigration program
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