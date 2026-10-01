Opinion

DONOVAN: No, Prime Minister, mass immigration is not ‘the nature of Canada’

Prime Minister Carney is hiding behind national folklore to justify unsustainable population growth.
Mark Carney and the New York Times
Mark Carney and the New York TimesImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Mass Immigration
Mark Carney
New York Times
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