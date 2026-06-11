Opinion

DONOVAN: ‘Somali Heritage Month’ is the latest sign Canada lost its own identity

As the Liberals champion Somali Heritage Month, Canada’s political elite is celebrating every identity except the one that unites Canadians.
Yvan Baker speaking to the Western Standard
Yvan Baker speaking to the Western StandardWalid Tamtam
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Liberals
Pierre Trudeau
Yvan Baker
Opinion
Multiculturalism
Opinion Column
somali heritage month
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news