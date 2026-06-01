Opinion

DONOVAN: The new Tower of Babel? How mass immigration is transforming Alberta's classrooms

As English-language learners double and schools hire interpreters, educators are confronting the consequences of rapid demographic change and growing linguistic fragmentation.
Newly arrived immigrants to Canada.
Newly arrived immigrants to Canada. Image courtesy of Twitter/X
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Alberta
Calgary
Edmonton
Mass Immigration
Opinion
Opinion Column
English as a second language
classroom complexity
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