DONOVAN: The unlikely alliance – Quebec and Alberta could team up to break Canadian politics

Luke Donovan is an Edmonton-based public policy and digital assets professional focused on technology, sovereignty, and Alberta's changing landscape in North America.Not too long ago, going to elementary school in Canada, chances are you heard a variation of “French frogs and English muffins”. To many, the friction between French and English across the Great North never went away. Despite decades of rhetoric directed at the French from Western anglophones, change is amidst. Quebec potentially has a new sibling. Alberta is becoming “souverainiste” and its supporters are also being called names. Big brother is noticing, and the strategic alliance could set up a political coalition pushing new developments in Canadian politics. Growing up on both sides of the language divide, a smart realization is that the tension and acrimony between French and English Canadians simply vanishes when crossing the American border. Same people, but Americans speak about French relations very differently, interpreting it to be neutral, if not brothers in arms, partners — never complete antagonists. That same mentality is starting to play out between Alberta and Quebec. A full-blown romance, no. But the unlikely pairing are discovering that they share quite a bit of common values and vision for the future. Furthermore, even though Alberta and Quebec are responding to Ottawa's COVID-19 decisions and economic decline. The stronger point is cultural. More so than others, Alberta and Quebec are deeply rooted in their land and way of life, with traditions that stretch back generations. Whether talking about wheat, canola, grain, or wine. Hard work or hard weather. There is a defined reverence for historical autonomy that both places particularly share. The French have a word for it: le terroir. It is more than geography; it is the relationship between a place, its people, traditions, and the products that emerge from it. This core connection helps explain how cultural continuity is closely intertwined with the desire for economic self-determination. Fundamentally, this puts the two sovereigntist movements on common ground, even without a coordinated policy agenda. And to their credit, Albertans don't discount this. Quebec is increasingly a topic of interest and Albertans recognize Quebec's seniority in the independence process. Likewise, as an older family member, Quebec is watching the young brother or sister strike out on their own — maybe not protectionist but not wanting to see them fail. The dynamic is not frenemies to federalists. Times have changed and their alignment fits too well..Quebec brings sophisticated constitutional expertise, and a proven ability to mobilize. Alberta brings considerable economic and strategic leverage with a vitality and spirit to match. The converging interests are noteworthy. Several potential key factors stand out and are likely.Policy and institutional knowledge transfer will occur as Alberta draws from Quebec's deep experience, political infrastructure, and sovereignty playbook.A cross-provincial political media ecosystem of policy circles, advocacy networks, and social media coverage will increasingly connect the two movements as each gains a stronger presence in the other's sphere.Quebec and Alberta could form a bloc coalition, and closer cooperation between them could produce more coordinated votes and greater leverage for advancing a shared agenda.As economic pressures and global uncertainty increase, business and industry will begin prioritizing local issues, regional needs, and economic control.Successful campaigning by a new generation of leaders will attract other provinces to reassess Ottawa and normalize provincial self-determination.During the next five years these pieces have a good probability of fitting together. If so, the two could become one and the emerging juggernaut could force institutional convergence and major political realignment. This is not lost on MPs. Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in power and AlbertaNow is not yet registered with Elections Canada, and its backers hope to register by early 2027. It is not too early to say the two movements will become entangled. That is not to say that other provinces completely lack what I'm describing. Only that Quebec and Alberta have clear agency with skin in the game and a desire for a political fight. In democratic fashion, they deserve to lead the conversations.Even more fun to watch is the energy they pull from one another. In day-to-day politics, as one fails, the other succeeds. The constant headwind provides a foil and sustains focus, feeding both ambitions. Within Canada, political parties, businesses, and voters are slowly recognizing this even though it is new and shaping largely behind the scenes, outside of mainstream media. The potential for deals, accords, summits, bloc or even just a simple conference. The idea of a Quebec and Alberta reconciliation and shared success story would be influential and resonate nationwide. Even with everyone being against it, the drama is undeniable. Such a coalition could be very popular. I welcome the new kids on the block.Take notice.Luke Donovan is an Edmonton-based public policy and digital assets professional focused on technology, sovereignty, and Alberta's changing landscape in North America.X: @bz_canary