Opinion

DONOVAN: The urbanization of small-town Canada — rural Canada should reject Ottawa’s radical demographic makeover

Canada’s major cities are already reeling from the consequences of failed diversity policies; now, Ottawa is set on replicating those same socioeconomic tensions in our most vulnerable small towns.
Highway 2 in Manitoba
Highway 2 in ManitobaImage courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
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