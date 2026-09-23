Opinion

DONOVAN: Using Donald Trump as a prop proves David Eby’s BC election call is pure hypocrisy

Hiding behind a manufactured existential crisis cannot mask the sleazy political ambush behind British Columbia's rushed vote.
Donald Trump and David Eby
Donald Trump and David EbyImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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