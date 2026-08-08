Opinion

DOYLE: Can Canadians still afford an ordinary Canadian life?

Insolvency can erase debt, but it can't fix a budget that no longer works. From rising living costs to stagnant wages, the real financial crisis is hiding in plain sight.
If the Liberals have their way, we will have to learn to be grateful for less... less food, less heat in our houses, and less personal freedom when we can't afford to drive.
If the Liberals have their way, we will have to learn to be grateful for less... less food, less heat in our houses, and less personal freedom when we can't afford to drive.Western Standard/Canva
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Inflation
Debt
Cost Of Living
Insolvency
Opinion
Opinion Column
Cost Of Living Crisis
Insolvencies in Canada
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