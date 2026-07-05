Opinion

DREW BARNES: Danielle Smith scores again — why does it always have to be in her own net?

Let’s be clear — Alberta should be the freest, most prosperous place in the world — not a mid-level, economically challenged, monotonous institution.
Drew Barnes
Drew BarnesWS Files
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Danielle Smith
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