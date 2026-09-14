Opinion

DROVER / HAUBRICH: Resource development is good for taxpayers

New Brunswick and other anti-development provinces are ignoring a massive financial lifeline while crushing families with soaring debt and higher taxes.
Alberta vs New Brunswick Economies
Alberta vs New Brunswick EconomiesImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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