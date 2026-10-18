Opinion

DROVER / SIMS: Eby’s tax hike punishes British Columbians

The NDP’s latest wealth tax proposal would punish success and threaten to shrink the provincial tax base.
David Eby's Tax Hike
David Eby's Tax HikeImage courtesy of ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
David Eby
British Columbia
Bc Ndp
Wealth Tax
Opinion
Opinion Column
2026 BC election
High Income Earners
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news