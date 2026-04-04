Opinion

DUNCAN: Why Alberta (and Saskatchewan and Manitoba) should reject a tundra swan hunt

The federal government is currently conducting an assessment for the potential tundra swan hunt in the prairie provinces.
Tundra Swan
Tundra SwanImage courtesy of David Thielen on Unsplash
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Hunting
Opinion
Opinion Column
tundra swan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news