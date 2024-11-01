DUR: Abortion is not always a women's issue... often it's the man pushing it

Richard Dur is the Executive Director of Prolife Alberta, which supports the operations of two '11th-Hour' crisis pregnancy centres in AlbertaIt’s becoming more and more apparent that politicians who call themselves “pro-choice” are in truth, staunchly “pro-abortion.” They refuse to tolerate any perspective that doesn’t support abortion-on-demand, unconditionally.Take our own “pro-choice” Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as a prime example. Trudeau recently announced a policy requiring pregnancy counselling charities to disclose whether they offer abortions to clients, or make referrals for this “service.” (Is it really any surprise that, for the most part, they don’t?)By enforcing policies that threaten the charitable status of these organizations, pro-abortion advocates risk marginalizing an essential service for women who might otherwise feel pressured into an abortion they don’t truly want. Just ask Meg, one of the ladies who operate The Back Porch in Edmonton: “Many women come to us not knowing of the tremendous resources available to help them from centres such as ours. Many women feel abandoned and need to be empowered to choose life for her and her baby.” Abortion is often a service for men. “Men frequently use abortion by pressuring women to end a pregnancy she may want, simply to avoid the responsibility of fatherhood,” Meg explains. Even pro-abortion advocates recognize lack of support from an unborn baby’s father as one of the leading factors in a mother’s decision to have an abortion.To put it in ‘progressive’ terms, abortion is thus “a tool of the patriarchy.” How would our self-described "feminist" Prime Minister feel about that?Women in Alberta deserve alternatives to abortion. And yet, our current UCP government continues to enforce NDP-era bubble zones, restricting life-affirming options outside abortion facilities. These zones ban compassionate individuals from offering support, advice, and alternatives just outside the doors of these facilities. And now, Trudeau appears intent on making it even harder for these women to choose alternatives to killing their unborn children, by seeking to eliminate the charitable status of groups such as the Back Porch. Hundreds of women come to these centers and courageously choose life for themselves and their babies. Others receive care packages to help them cope with the inevitable aftermath of abortion — all provided without judgment.By raising the issue of abortion in high-stakes political moments (like turmoil in leadership,) Trudeau is seeking to shift the focus away from his own challenges and create internal conflict within the Conservative Party, where pro-life, ambivalent, and even pro-choice factions coexist uneasily.The tactic forces Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre into a challenging position: if he embraces pro-life policies to appease his pro-life supporters, he risks alienating pro-abortion voters who might otherwise be inclined to support him. Conversely, if he avoids addressing the issue or takes a neutral stance, he risks further demoralizing his pro-life base, potentially reducing enthusiasm, volunteerism, and even turnout among a significant segment of his supporters.It is noteworthy that Trudeau’s only tool for attacking pro-life efforts is to strip pro-life charities of their tax status—a move that highlights just how effective pro-abortion forces have been in eliminating any alternatives to abortion.With no laws regulating abortion in Canada, there are no remaining legal restrictions to challenge. Virtually every restraint has been removed; leaving policy encroachments on charitable organizations as one of the few remaining ways Trudeau can still weaponize abortion.His reliance on this strategy underscores the extent to which pro-abortion forces—through the help of complicit politicians on both sides of the aisle—have gained ground, while simultaneously exposing his desire to silence the voices that advocate for life and offer alternatives to abortion wherever they may be found.While pro-abortion forces receive substantial government funding and support, pro-life organizations like the Back Porch, encounter increasing restrictions designed to marginalize them in the public sphere. These policies aim not only to restrict resources but also to silence the voices that offer support and alternatives to the women (and their babies) who need it most.Learn more about the life-saving work of The Back Porch (and make a federal tax-deductible contribution while you still can) by visiting www.thebackporch.info.Richard Dur is the Executive Director, Prolife Alberta.