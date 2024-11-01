Opinion

DUR: Abortion is not always a women's issue... often it's the man pushing it

Don't be fooled. Liberals use the abortion issue to divide conservatives
Anti-abortion group at the Confederation Building. Apart from their own personal convictions, the Liberal government finds the issue a convenient way to divide conservatives, writes Richard Dur, Executive Director of Alberta Prolife
Anti-abortion group at the Confederation Building. Apart from their own personal convictions, the Liberal government finds the issue a convenient way to divide conservatives, writes Richard Dur, Executive Director of Alberta Prolife Courtesy Peter Cowan/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
ban on abortion
Liberal attack on pro-life charitable status
Use of abortion issue to divide conservatives
The Back Porch

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news