Richard Dur is Executive Director of Prolife AlbertaDear Premier Smith,Your recent pronouncements on protecting free speech, especially concerning Dr. Jordan Peterson's clash with the College of Psychologists and Behaviour Analysts of Ontario, caught my attention. It's refreshing to hear a leader stand up against professional overreach and defend the right of individuals to speak freely. Your call to refocus professional bodies on their true missions rather than policing opinions is timely — and necessary.But Premier, here's the rub. There's a glaring inconsistency in the principles you've championed. You rightly call for a free society where Albertans can voice their beliefs without fear. Yet, under your leadership, Alberta maintains restrictive bubble zones around abortion facilities that do the opposite. These zones stifle the voices of pro-life citizens who seek to peacefully offer their views and alternatives to abortion — alternatives that might save a life and give hope to those facing difficult choices.These bubble zones don't just curb protest; they shut down conversation. They prevent women seeking an abortion from hearing about safe, life-affirming options that they may never have considered. In a society that values choice, shouldn't information be part of that equation? By keeping these zones, we silence not just pro-life voices but also the opportunity for women to make fully informed decisions.Let's be clear: the Criminal Code of Canada (Section 264) already provides tools to address harassment. The additional gag imposed by bubble zones is not just redundant — it's a suppression of basic rights. Albertans who wish to peacefully demonstrate, pray, or offer support are being muzzled. This isn't the free speech you so passionately defend.If we are to uphold the principles you've outlined, we must confront this contradiction. It's time to reassess these restrictive policies. Repealing or revising the bubble zones would honor the spirit of free speech you advocate, allowing all voices — especially those speaking up for the unborn and their mothers — to be heard.Let's not forget the last time bubble zones were up for debate in the legislature. The UCP caucus, led by then-opposition leader Jason Kenney, chose to walk out rather than stand and vote. Only Derek Fildebrandt had the courage to oppose it. Premier Smith, the question is simple: will you stand by your words and lead the charge for free speech, or will this issue be ignored once again?Premier, you've voiced the importance of free expression. Now is the moment to act on those words and champion this fundamental right, not just in the abstract but in practice. Alberta deserves leadership that isn't afraid to tackle tough issues, defend unpopular speech, and stay true to its convictions.I urge you to address this matter with the seriousness it deserves. Let's stand together for Alberta's preborn children, their mothers, and for the principle that all voices deserve to be heard. It's time to burst the bubble zones around abortion facilities and restore the right to speak freely for all Albertans.Yours in defense of Alberta's voiceless,Richard Dur is Executive Director of Prolife Alberta .